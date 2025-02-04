Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares adorable video as baby Billie reaches sweet milestone

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie is settling into life as a first-time mum and on Tuesday, shared details of a milestone her little girl Billie has reached.

Any new parent will understand the struggle when it comes to napping, but thankfully for Rosie, baby Billie has a new penchant for sleeping in her pram.

Billie now sleeps in her pram according to Rosie

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rosie confessed: "We now have a girlie that naps in the pram when it's not (technically) on the move. - @rockitrocker is best thing ever right now."

The words were penned alongside a video of Billie in her pram, being rocked by the rockit rocker device.

It's safe to say Rosie couldn't be taking to life as a mum more naturally. What cannot go unnoticed is just how much Little Billie is the image of her adoring mum.

Last week, Rosie shared the most adorable snaps of her little girl dressed as a tiger during a special visit to West Midland Safari Park where Rosie, Billie and dad Steve were joined by granny Lorraine.

Captioning a series of photos from the family trip, Rosie wrote: "Have a baby [tick emoji] Dress baby as a tiger [tick emoji] Take baby to see a tiger [tick emoji]."

Billie looked so adorable admiring a tiger from behind a screen. The snaps sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans.

© Instagram Steve and Rosie welcomed their daughter in August last year

"Aah what a fun trip! She looks so much like you especially in the last pic," one follower commented. A second added: "Aw Billie is such a sweetheart so looks like mummy xxx," a second added.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Aww lovely photos that smile on the last photo perfect."

Rosie and Steve welcomed their little one in August last year, marking the news with a beautiful photo of her newborn's tiny hand grasping one of Rosie's fingers.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here [pink heart emoji] 29-08-2024. It feels like she’s been here the whole time, and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are, but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already [shooting star emoji]."