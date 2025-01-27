Rosie Kelly's baby daughter Billie is beyond precious in new family snapshots

TV star and podcast host Rosie Kelly sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a carousel of adorable family photos.

In her post, which was shared to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a glimpse inside her recent trip to West Midlands Safari Park where she was joined by her fiancé Steve White and their baby daughter, Billie.

© Instagram The family paid a visit to West Midlands Safari Park

For the special occasion, Rosie, 30, dressed her little girl in a tiger cub zip-up onesie complete with the sweetest hood. One snap showed the tot looking adorable in her dad Steve's arms, while a second photo showed doting mum Rosie cuddling Billie inside one the park's luxurious lodges.

© Instagram Rosie dressed her daughter in a tiger cub onesie

In her caption, Rosie penned: "Have a baby [green tick emoji] Dress baby as a tiger [green tick emoji] Take baby to see a tiger [green tick emoji]."

© Instagram Steve and Rosie welcomed their daughter in August last year

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. Bowled over by Rosie's update, one wrote: "Aah what a fun trip! She looks so much like you especially in the last pic," while a second noted: "She's so cute… and growing fast," and Rosie's mum Lorraine added: "A gorgeous wee tiger cub."

Their outing was a family affair, with TV legend Lorraine also in attendance. Whilst she didn't feature among Rosie's pictures, Lorraine opted to share a selection of personal photos on her own Instagram account.

© Shutterstock Lorraine shares a close bond with her daughter Rosie

Alongside a video clip of herself posing inside one of the park's tiger lodges, Lorraine, 65, wrote: "Just a typical Sunday morning chilling out in my pyjamas with a TIGER!!! Thanks to everyone at @westmidsafari for a brilliant weekend. Especially Andy who showed us how to feed rhinos! Vital conservation work being done and lots of fun and education for little ones."

Wedding bells

Rosie and Steve welcomed their bundle of joy in August last year. The pair got engaged that summer and are planning to tie the knot in the not so distant future when Billie is able to walk down the aisle as a flower girl.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! in October 2024, Rosie said: "We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl, so maybe 2026."

She also revealed a special detail about a possible location for the nuptials.

© Instagram Rosie with her fiancé Steve and their dog Ruby

In a touching nod to her mother and Rosie's Scottish heritage, the new mum said: "I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."

Steve popped the question during a trip to Spain, using a two carat diamond ring designed by Elizabeth McDonald. At the time, Rosie told her followers: "There are too many lovely things going on and I'm not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it's about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94."