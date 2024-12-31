Rosie Kelly shares adorable new videos of baby daughter Billie

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she shared a fresh insight into the past 12 months.

In anticipation of the new year, the 30-year-old took to Instagram where she posted a montage of sweet video clips charting her most memorable moments from 2024, including the arrival of her baby daughter, Billie.

© Instagram Rosie welcomed Billie earlier this year

Amongst the snippets, Rosie included a clip of herself and her fiancé Steve celebrating their positive pregnancy test, segments of her ultrasound, a brief clip of her dazzling engagement ring, a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her baby shower and several adorable videos of her tiny tot Billie.

The caption read: "First year of your life was the best of ours, 2024 belonged to Billie goat."

Rosie's moving post struck a chord with her followers, including her famous mother Lorraine who was overcome with emotion. In the comments section, she wrote: "I'm crying happy tears so proud of Rosie and her Steve and baby Billie is everything!!!"

Meanwhile, a second follower wrote: "I'm crying happy tears too! Baby Billie is the best!" and a third added: "Beautiful, Rosie. So very heartfelt."

Loved-up couple Rosie and Steve welcomed their bundle of joy into the world back in August. They announced Billie's birth on social media, writing: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here, 29-08-2024. It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before."

© Instagram Rosie and Steve share one child together

In the days after Billie's birth, Rosie's mother Lorraine was on hand to offer support. The TV presenter sweetly delivered food parcels, helped with the family laundry and even helped to wash Rosie's hair.

The experience greatly strengthened their mother-daughter bond, with Lorraine telling HELLO!: "We have always been close, but I think this brought us closer."

"She's obviously got a bit of understanding of what it's like to be a mum and to have that overwhelming love and responsibility. And for me to see my baby having a baby is so beautiful."

© Shutterstock Rosie shares a close bond with her mother Lorraine

Prior to welcoming their first child together, Rosie and Steve got engaged during a romantic trip abroad. News of their engagement was shared to Instagram, alongside a trio of joyous snapshots showing Rosie wearing her glittering engagement ring.

The pair don't appear to be in a rush to tie the knot, however, with Rosie revealing how she'd like Billie to take on the role of flower girl on their big day.

© Instagram The couple got engaged while on holiday

Reflecting on their nuptials, the podcast host recently told HELLO!: "We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl so maybe 2026.

"I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."