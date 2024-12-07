Rosie Kelly reveals sweet nickname for daughter Billie as she enjoys ‘first night out’

Rosie Kelly enjoyed a rare night out on Friday without her three-month-old baby daughter Billie, as she attended the 'Together at Christmas' carol concert hosted by the Princess of Wales.

Posting a close-up of her festive invitation on Instagram stories, Rosie captioned the photo: "First night out without Billie goat".

© Instagram Rosie revealed the cute nickname she has for her little girl

It's been a busy few months for Rosie as she has become a mother for the first time. In her exclusive shoot with HELLO!, Rosie opened up about her parenting journey, telling HELLO! "I love being a mother. I knew it would be no sleep and would be hard, but when I look at her, I'm not bothered. She is just so cute."

While it may have been hard being away from her little one, Rosie appeared to enjoy her evening out.

The mum-of-one shared a video to her Instagram stories of Westminster Abbey in all its festive glory, but made sure to highlight the realities of parenting. She captioned the video: "Such a gorgeous service – but now rushing home for bath time."

© Instagram Clearly happy to be back with Billie, Rosie shared a sweet pram snap of her daughter

Rosie joined mum Lorraine at the service, who paid homage to her Scottish roots with a green and red tartan overcoat, matching many guests at the service who chose the festive colours for their outfit.

© Getty Lorraine Kelly looked festive in her tartan coat

Lorraine's support for Rosie and her new granddaughter have been invaluable, especially in the days after the birth. The TV presenter was on hand to deliver food parcels, help out with the family laundry and even help wash Rosie's hair.

She told HELLO! about how the experience had strengthened their bond.

"We have always been close, but I think this brought us closer."

"She's obviously got a bit of understanding of what it's like to be a mum and to have that overwhelming love and responsibility. And for me to see my baby having a baby is so beautiful."

Billie's birth has brought Lorraine and Rosie closer

Lorraine was also delighted to become a grandmother for the first time, explaining how it felt: "It's been fantastic, absolutely wonderful. You have that unconditional love.

"[My husband] Steve [Smith] and I went to see Rosie in the hospital to meet Billie, and I felt I had known her my whole life. She's absolutely beautiful, just gorgeous.

"Rosie is brilliant - I knew she would be. She's taken to it so well."

Rosie says she loves being a mother

The mother-daughter duo were two of the 16,000 guests invited to the service, dedicated to those who have "shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities" and "inspired, counselled, comforted, and highlighted how love unites and connects us all".

© Getty Princess Kate looked on good form as she hosted the carol concert

As the annual location of Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert, Westminster Abbey had been decorated in nature-inspired, sustainable ornaments especially for the occasion, decked with trees and foliage from Windsor Great Park, donated by the King.

Singers Paloma Faith and Gregory Porter were among the performers at the concert.