Why Blake Shelton's spending a lot of time apart from Gwen Stefani and his 3 stepsons

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have never been busier! The celebrity couple have kicked off the year 2025 in full-on work mode, both focusing on their respective careers.

While Gwen has been in LA for work, most recently performing at the FireAid Relief concert on January 30, Blake has gone on the road a little further away from home.

The award-winning singer is currently in Sin City for his Live in Las Vegas residency, which commenced on February 5.

The country singer will be there until February 15, and will then be on the road again - this time for his much-anticipated Friends & Heroes Tour.

He will begin this on February 27 in Lexington, Kentucky, where he will perform at the Rupp Arena. After hitting up several states, including Tennessee, North Carolina, New Jersey and South Carolina, he will end the tour on March 22 in State College, Pennsylvania, at the Bryce Jordan Center.

© Instagram Blake Shelton is currently performing in Las Vegas

Blake will be joined by many special guests on the tour, including Craig Morgan, Denna Carter, Trace Adkins and Emily Ann Roberts.

Ahead of the tour, Blake said: "The Friends & Heroes Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can't think of a cooler concert to see. I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of their biggest hits of their storied careers. And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can't wait."

© Instagram The country singer will then be on tour across America

For now, the star is having a great time in Las Vegas, and shared a series of photos from the opening night on social media this week, alongside an upbeat message.

He wrote: "Well damn!!! Now that's how you kick off a Vegas residency!!!!! What a night!!!!"

© Instagram Blake will be touring around a lot of states over the next month

During his time away from home, Blake is no doubt missing Gwen and his three beloved stepsons. He dotes on the singer's three children, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, ten, who Gwen shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

He previously opened up to People about life as a stepfather, and how important the role is to him. "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids,” he revealed.

© Instagram The award-winning singer on the first night of his Las Vegas residency

He continued: “This isn't about me anymore and never will be again. Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

Blake also touched on his relationship with Gwen, revealing that they both enjoy doing the most simple things together, especially during downtime when neither of them are on the road.

© Variety Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together since 2015

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" he said.

"That's our life now, and we love it." Blake continued: "The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I've ever been a part of… To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and lean on."

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating a year later. they tied the knot in July 2021 on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma. The couple split their time between LA and Oklahoma.