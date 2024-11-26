Gwen Stefani makes startling revelation about early relationship with Blake Shelton: 'nothing could save us'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be one of the music industry's ultimate power couples, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the duo — in fact, they almost didn't get together in the first place.

© Las Vegas Review-Journal Blake Shelton with his wife Gwen Stefani

Famously, the couple met while working on The Voice, just as they were both going through difficult divorces in the public eye. The No Doubt frontwoman was divorcing Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10. Meanwhile, Blake had split from fellow country music icon, Miranda Lambert.

As both their personal lives were in turmoil, Gwen explained that it wasn't an ideal time to start a relationship.

© Getty Images Gwen was formerly married to Gavin Rossdale

"We had just met, and it was chaos," she told People. "Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point."

She continued: "There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

While Gwen wanted to call it quits on their blossoming relationship, Blake doubled down, keen to woo the songstress in his own special way. He started to write "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which he and Gwen would release as a duet in 2016.

"I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to. And I love writing songs. That's everything to me," she said.

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake met on The Voice

"If I want to feel like I have any kind of purpose or any kind of value or anything, it's about writing a song. That's where I get my fulfillment."

As Blake started to write the song, he asked the singer for her help:"He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.'"

"So I wrote him the verse back — the second verse on the song — and it's just over text," she added. "That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other."

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake have sung together multiple times

The couple have since gone on to make a number of songs together, including "Nobody But You" and "Purple Irises." But they've also been married since 2021, after they started dating in 2015. Not only do they make music together, but they also enjoy gardening on their Oklahoma Ranch.