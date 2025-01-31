Gwen Stefani commands the crowd in fishnet bodysuit for No Doubt reunion at FireAid concert

Gwen Stefani put her signature style front and center when she reunited with her No Doubt bandmates for the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief in Los Angeles on January 30.

The 55-year-old singer looked incredible rocking a black, fishnet bodysuit underneath a pair of tartan briefs with attached pant legs that were unzipped to her ankles and adorned with several different colored tartan fabrics.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani stuns on stage during No Doubt reunion at FireAid

Highlighting her washboard stomach, Gwen added a graphic cropped T-shirt, a studded belt, and some biker boots.

She wore her platinum hair in a high ponytail, her signature bold red lips, and black winged eyeliner.

While No Doubt performed a short, 15-minute set, they delighted the crowd with their energetic renditions of their hit songs, Just a Girl, Don't Speak, and Spiderwebs.

"It's all about love tonight and we love you, Los Angeles!" Gwen told the excited crowd.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Gwen rocked her signature fishnets

No Doubt was just one of the bands donating their time to raise money for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month.

Other performers included Pink, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Sting, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Earth, Wind and Fire, Gracie Abrams, Rod Stewart, John Mayer, and more.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Gwen looked incredible in her stage outfit

The FireAid performance marked the first time No Doubt had performed together since they reunited at Coachella last year.

Gwen was originally slated for a solo set at Thursday's event, but it quickly transformed into a reunion with bandmates Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young.

Before Coachella, No Doubt hadn't performed together in more than nine years. Their reunion was announced last January when Gwen teased the news by first sharing a video of a Zoom call with her bandmates after texting them to say she missed them.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Gwen performed three classic No Doubt hits

She then shared a poster of the line-up for the festival, with No Doubt featured prominently on the bill alongside headliners Lana Del Dey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat.

Speaking about what fans could expect from their performance, Gwen told People: "It's just going to be cool. It's just going to be, get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have.

"You've got to remember; we were in No Doubt for nine years before 'Just a Girl ' got on the radio. We weren't doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It's beyond," she added.

© Getty Images for FIREAID No Doubt performed for the first time since their Coachella reunion

No Doubt found mainstream success with their third album, Tragic Kingdom, in 1995 which catapulted the band and Gwen to fame.

Gwen had been dating her bandmate Tony in the late 1980s, and they continued their romantic relationship for several years, but the couple's relationship was not to be, and Gwen wrote the song "Don't Speak" about the fallout.

The band went on to release several more albums, including Return of Saturn in 2000 and Rock Steady in 2001. Gwen soon emerged as a solo artist with the 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.