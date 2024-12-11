Gwen Stefani enters bittersweet new era ahead of the holidays with Blake Shelton

It is a bittersweet time for Gwen Stefani.

The No Doubt singer is coming into both the holidays and a new era, as she has officially said goodbye to her gig on The Voice, for which she served as coach for seven non-consecutive seasons, starting ten years ago.

The season 26 finale, which saw coach Michael Bublé and his contestant Sofronio Vásquez take the winning title, came to an end last night.

Along with Gwen and Michael, this season was also coached by Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg, and the next will be coached by Michael, OG Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini.

"I feel sad and excited at the same time," Gwen told Entertainment Tonight last year about leaving the show, however at the time she also said: "I'm actually putting out music, so I'm excited about that."

She added: "I've been working on this for a long time. I've finally landed in that place where I'm obsessed, where I can't stop listening, so I feel like I'm somewhere."

That music has since become her new album Bouquet, which she released last month. It's her fifth studio album, though her first in almost ten years, since 2016's This Is What The Truth Feels.

Earlier this year, Gwen also reflected on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast about what a transformative time in her life was joining The Voice. "That was the second miracle," she said of her joining the show, explaining: "The first miracle was getting pregnant [with Apollo]. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."

Gwen and Blake met when she started filming her first season of The Voice in April of 2013, started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2021.

When the couple first met, they were both still married, Gwen to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, ten, and Blake to Miranda Lambert, both of whom they divorced in 2015.

Gwen gushed about Blake during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, when she was asked by host Jennifer Hudson what is something that he does that "reminds you of why you fell in love." It didn't take long for her to come up with an answer, as she shared: "The thing about Blake is that you will never get through a day without laughing."

She continued: "It doesn't even matter what's going on, the guy has so much patience and so much kindness in his heart," adding: "He just makes you happier every single day," and that "laughter" is the only daily reminder she needs.