Serena Williams' husband breaks silence after she danced to diss track about her ex Drake

Serena Williams knows how to make an entrance, but at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, she made headlines for a whole different reason—dancing on stage to "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar’s explosive diss track aimed squarely at her ex-boyfriend, Drake.

And while the internet was in a frenzy over the moment, it didn’t take long for her husband, Alexis Ohanian, to step in with his own take on the viral performance.

The 41-year-old Reddit co-founder, who has never been shy about standing up for his wife, took to X (formerly Twitter) after the show to celebrate her time in the spotlight.

"Pretty fantastic halftime show," he wrote, alongside a photo from his VIP box, proving that he was Serena’s number one fan as always.

But Alexis wasn’t just there to admire her performance—he also had something to say about the backlash that followed.

Serena, 42, took center stage during Kendrick’s fiery set, commanding attention in a show-stopping moment that had the Super Bowl crowd on their feet.

© Getty Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana

But the real drama unfolded online when fans realized she was dancing to a song packed with scathing lyrics about her former flame, Drake.

Drake, 37, who dated Serena on and off between 2011 and 2015, was thousands of miles away, performing in Melbourne, Australia.

© Karwai Tang Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Adira River

Just hours before the Super Bowl, he launched into a cryptic rant about his exes during a concert, making the timing of Serena’s moment all the more intriguing.

Following her performance, Serena herself took to X, writing: "Let’s go Super Bowl halftime. I died a little!" Her fans were quick to flood the comments with praise, but Alexis wasn’t just cheering her on—he was ready to defend her against critics as well.

Serena’s dance moves reignited an old controversy dating back to 2012, when she performed a Crip Walk after winning Olympic gold against Maria Sharapova.

© Getty Images Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At the time, the dance sparked backlash from conservative commentators, who accused her of bringing a street dance associated with West Coast hip-hop culture into a sport known for its tradition and etiquette.

This time around, Alexis wasn’t letting history repeat itself. "Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago, and it shows…" he posted, calling out the double standards.

To make his point, he shared an old screenshot of sports commentator Jason Whitlock’s past remarks.

At the time, Jason had said Serena "deserved to be criticized" and should have “immediately apologized.” He even went as far as to say that her dance was "akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church."

© Getty Images Serena's ex Drake

Fans were quick to side with Alexis, with one replying: "Whitlock is one of the biggest losers to exist." The entrepreneur didn’t hold back, adding, "I get that faux outrage pays his bills, just not how I’d wanna spend my life."

But perhaps the most pointed response came in the form of a video Alexis posted featuring Samuel L. Jackson’s appearance during Kendrick’s set. In the clip, Jackson exclaims: "Oh no, no! Too loud! Too reckless! Too… ghetto," in a clear satire of the kind of criticism Serena has faced throughout her career. Alexis’ post made it clear he saw the moment as a full-circle victory for his wife.

Serena and Alexis’ love story has always been one of mutual admiration and unwavering support. Their journey together began in May 2015, when they first met in Rome—ironically, just months after Serena’s rumored split from Drake. Though their relationship started quietly, Alexis soon became a constant presence in Serena’s life, and by December 2016, they were engaged.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017, just months after welcoming their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Then, in August 2023, their family grew once again with the arrival of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.