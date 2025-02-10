Kendrick Lamar's big hint we all missed about his controversial Super Bowl show featuring Drake's ex Serena Williams

Kendrick Lamar took to the stage on February 9 as he performed during his highly-anticipated Super Bowl half-time show with SZA.

What's more, the rapper pulled out all the stops for the occasion, including bringing on two very well known faces - and a message to rival Drake too.

The 37-year-old was joined by Samuel L Jackson, who opened for Kendrick portraying Uncle Sam.

Serena Williams surprises with appearance in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Later on in the performance, Serena Williams - who comes from Kendrick's hometown, Compton, California - showcased her dance moves during "Not Like Us," his diss track from his feud with Drake - who used to date the tennis player.

It's safe to say Serena's participation in particular delighted fans, who quickly took to social media to have their say. "Love the show and Serena ate it," while another wrote: "10/10 plus Serena, chefs kiss." A third added: "Serena, I see you!"

© Getty Images Serena Williams made a cameo in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Serena later shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media, taken just before going on stage. "Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!" she wrote.

Along with singing "Not Like Us," Kendrick also performed other big hitters, including "HUMBLE" and "Squabble Up".

© Getty Images Samuel L Jackson also appeared in the much-anticipated halftime show

Ahead of the show, Kendrick had hinted about a big show ahead of the performance, promising for it to tell a story.

Talking to Apple Music, he explained: "I think I've always been very open about storytelling through, through all my catalog and my history of music, and I've always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I'm on."

© Penske Media via Getty Images The rapper commanded the stadium with his performance

For his performance, Kendrick dressed in a blue varsity jacket teamed with jeans and an 'A' chain necklace. Fans quickly clocked that this had another hidden meaning to it, with the 'A' referring to the lyrics in "Not Like Us," directed at Drake.

"Why you trollin' like a [expletive?] Ain't you tired? Trying to strike a chord and it's probably A minor." One wrote: "Kendrick Lamar said all he had to with that 'a minor' chain," while another commented: "Kendrick wearing a lowercase 'a' diamond chain for 'a minor?' My kind of hater!"

© Getty Images Kendrick had previously revealed there would be a lot of storytelling in his performance

Others, however, saw the 'A' chain as a reference to his real name, Aubrey, or Amazon. Some also thought it might be a nod to Apple, which sponsored the Halftime Show.

This wasn't Kendrick's first appearance on Super Bowl either. In 2022, he took to the stage alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J Blige.