Jalen Hurts enjoys magical day out with fiancée Bry Burrows after big MVP win

Jalen Hurts had a magical start to his week as he continued one of the Super Bowl’s most cherished traditions—celebrating a championship victory at Disney World.

Just one day after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the star quarterback arrived at the Happiest Place on Earth on Monday to bask in the glory of his Super Bowl MVP moment.

Greeted by roaring crowds, Jalen waved proudly as he joined Mickey Mouse for the celebratory parade down Main Street, USA.

Jalen Hurts enjoys magical day out after big win

Fans chanted “M-V-P!” as he passed by, their excitement palpable as they watched the 26-year-old enjoy his well-earned victory lap.

The moment was captured in a video shared on social media, where supporters of the Eagles—and football fans in general—celebrated Jalen’s performance in Sunday’s game, which cemented his place in Super Bowl history.

© AFP via Getty Images Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback #01 Jalen Hurts hugs his fiance Bry Burrows

But the trip to Disney wasn’t just about football. Jalen had someone very special by his side—his fiancée, Bryonna "Bry" Burrows.

The couple, who have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, shared an adorable moment on the field after the game, when Bry ran up to Jalen in the crowd and wrapped her arms around him.

© Kesterson/UPI/Shutterstock Bry supported Jalen at the 2025 NFC Championship game

The two shared a kiss, before she placed a loving hand on his head and seemed to say: "I love you." It was a rare, tender glimpse into the quarterback’s personal life, and fans were swooning over the intimate exchange.

They first met while attending the University of Alabama, where Jalen played college football and Bry pursued her MBA. She is now a highly successful businesswoman, working as a senior client partner in the corporate world.

© Getty Images Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts met at college

At Disney, the couple continued their celebration with an adventurous ride on the Tron Lightcycle Power Run, one of the park’s newest and most thrilling attractions. Videos posted by SportsCenter and Disney itself showed Jalen and Bry beaming as they strapped into the futuristic coaster, clearly reveling in their day of victory.

Jalen’s visit to Disney marks the latest chapter in a tradition that dates back nearly four decades. The post-Super Bowl trip to either Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California began in 1987, when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms famously declared, "I’m going to Disney World!" after his team’s championship win. He was reportedly paid $50,000 for that now-iconic line, and ever since, winning teams have continued the custom of celebrating their triumphs at one of the Disney parks.

© Getty Images Bry was first spotted with Jalen at the NFC Championship game in January 2023

For the past two years, the Chiefs made the journey to Disneyland, with their quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking center stage in the victory parade. Patrick had made the trip three times in total, and in 2024, he said it was “something I’ll never get tired of.” But this time, the spotlight belonged to Jalen, and it was the Eagles' turn to enjoy the fairy tale ending.

Sunday’s game was a defining moment in Jalen’s career. The Eagles held the Chiefs scoreless at halftime, delivering a commanding performance that ultimately denied their opponents the chance at a historic three-peat. It was a statement win, and Jalen led the charge with remarkable composure and skill, passing for 221 yards, throwing two touchdown passes, and rushing for a team-leading 72 yards and a touchdown.

Beyond the numbers, it was Jalen’s leadership and poise that set him apart. He orchestrated key plays, including a stunning 46-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter, which all but sealed the Eagles’ victory. As the final seconds ticked down, it was clear that he had cemented his legacy in Philadelphia sports history.

But Jalen’s impact extends far beyond the football field. Since being drafted by the Eagles in 2020, he has made giving back a priority. In 2024, he donated $200,000 to provide air conditioning units for Philadelphia-area schools, ensuring that students could learn in comfortable conditions. And just days before the Super Bowl, he launched a new initiative, 1 Mission, aimed at supporting teachers and students by providing school supplies and educational resources.

"We're on a mission, and it’s not just to bring [a Super Bowl win] home to Philly," Jalen said in a message to a group of Philadelphia elementary school students that aired on Good Morning America. "It’s to always give you guys the resources you need, everything you need to be great and be successful."