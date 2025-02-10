Super Bowl 2025: Taylor Swift booed, Eagles beating the Chiefs, Kendrick Lamar's halftime, more of the biggest moments

Super Bowl LIX has finally come to an end, and after a nail biting game, we have ourselves a champion!

However, it's truly about the journey to the destination, as the 2025 game has given us several moments that'll live on in, at least, internet virality.

From Kendrick Lamar's halftime show with a pair of surprise guests, to Taylor Swift's reaction to the Chiefs' loss, here are the biggest moments from this year's Super Bowl…

The Philadelphia Eagles cause an upset

The Kansas City Chiefs came into Super Bowl LIX poised to make history, completing a "threepeat" with their third consecutive win and fifth overall.

However, the defending champions were delivered a handy upset by the Philadelphia Eagles, the underdog coming into the game that made the best use of their explosive strategies.

© Getty Images The Philadelphia Eagles won their second ever Super Bowl

Led by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and an impressive defensive lineup, the Eagles maintained an early lead with a pair of touchdowns, and despite the Chiefs coming back in the last quarter, it was too much for them to overcome, ending with a score of 22-40 and taking home their second Super Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar's star-studded show

Kendrick Lamar brought out several highlights from his discography for his halftime show, including "Humble" and his newly minted Grammy winner "Not Like Us."

The diss track, largely believed to be aimed at Drake, had its own moment during the show, including a dance break from none other than Serena Williams, who reportedly dated the Canadian rapper briefly in 2011.

© Getty Images Kendrick Lamar brought out the hits (and the celebrity guests) for his halftime show

Other highlights included an appearance from SZA performing their ethereal collaboration "All the Stars" and Samuel L. Jackson playing "Uncle Sam," introducing the show and acting as a ringmaster.

Taylor Swift gets booed

Likely the most famous fan in the crowd was Taylor, attending her second Super Bowl in a row to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

However, it wasn't just the Chiefs' loss that ended up hitting hard, but also an unexpected reaction from the crowd upon seeing her face on the jumbotron. Watch it below...

WATCH: Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl

The crowd began booing when Taylor's face popped up, and the confused singer looked to her friend beside her and mouthed: "What's going on?" clearly embarrassed by the reaction.

The sea of stars

The stars descended upon Caesars Superdome for the big game, as they always do, including introductory segments for each time from two of their most famous fans: the Eagles' Bradley Cooper and the Chiefs' Jon Hamm.

Apart from Taylor and the halftime performers, other key attendees this year were Anne Hathaway, Paul Rudd, Paul McCartney, Kevin Costner, Jay-Z and his two daughters and many more.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Caesars Superdome played host to stars like Jay-Z, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and more

Also, let's not forget President Donald Trump, just weeks into his second term as POTUS, receiving cheers from the crowd. Check out our full collection of all the celebrity attendees here!

The commercials

Of course, Super Bowl time would be remiss without bringing up the many commercials that lit up the screens in the weeks leading up to the game, and on the night.

From the return of Ben Affleck's Dunkings skit (with an entire short film!) and Harrison Ford walking around in a kilt for Glenmorangie whisky, to David Beckham finding his twin in Matt Damon through Stella Artois and Matthew McConaughey trying to pitch a movie about food to Greta Gerwig for Uber Eats.