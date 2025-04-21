Pope Francis dies aged 88 following battle with ill health 

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, after being hospitalised with double pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican. It read: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

© Getty Images Pope Francis has passed away aged 88

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

The news comes in the wake of the Pope's "quick and private" meeting with US vice president JD Vance, which took place at the Pope's residence, Casa Santa Marta, in Vatican City.

© Getty Images The news comes in the wake of the Pope's 'quick and private' meeting with US vice president JD Vance

The meeting took place in a bid to alleviate tensions between the Vatican and the Trump administration over the US president's crackdown on migrants and cuts to international aid.

King Charles' visit with the Pope

King Charles and Queen Camilla held a private audience with Pope Francis during their trip to Rome earlier this month. The visit had originally been postponed due to the pontiff's recent bout of ill health.

An official photo of the royal couple with His Holiness was shared of the "special moment". "A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday. The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person," the caption read.

© Alamy Stock Photo King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a private meeting with Pope Francis in Rome

Pope Francis' ill health

The Vatican previously described his condition as "critical" after he suffered a prolonged asthma-style attack and required blood transfusions for a low platelet count.

The pontiff was first rushed to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday 14 February with significant chest pain. Three days later, the Vatican said that Pope Francis had a "polymicrobial infection" of his respiratory tract, and has been diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs.

© Getty Images Francis after being elected the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church

Prior to being admitted to hospital, the Pope was displaying bronchitis symptoms for several days and had delegated officials to read prepared speeches at numerous events.

On Sunday 16 February, the Pope was unable to deliver his weekly prayer in St Peter's Square; nor did he lead a special mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

© Getty Images Pope Francis was elected in 2013

The Pope had part of one lung removed owing to an infection while he was training to be a priest at the age of 21. During his 12 years as leader of the Roman Catholic church, the Argentine has been hospitalised several times including with pneumonia in March 2023.

Later that year underwent an operation to repair an abdominal hernia.

Pope Francis was elected as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013. He was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Francis' early life

Buenos Aires honors Pope Francis with tribute on Obelisk in support of his recovery

The pontiff, whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was born on 17 December 1936 in Buenos Aires.

He studied to become a chemical technician and subsequently worked in the food-processing industry before quitting to join the church.

© Getty Images Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born on 17 December 1936

He studied an array of subjects including humanities, psychology and theology, before later becoming an ordained priest in 1969. He served as superior of the Jesuit province of Argentina from 1973 to 1979, was made a bishop in 1992 and became Archbishop of Buenos Aires six years later.

Pope Francis succeeded Benedict XVI in 2013 after Benedict resigned, citing age and health concerns. He was elected on the fifth ballot and chose the name Francis, in honour of St. Francis of Assisi.

His papacy

During his papacy, Pope Francis appeared to provoke traditionalists with a number of unconventional moves. He sparked a reaction when he wore a simple tunic to his first official papal address and eschewed the penthouse apartment used by popes for the past century in favour of a small suite in the Vatican guesthouse.

Beyond this, he launched an investigation of the Vatican Bank and appointed a woman, Sister Nathalie Becquart, to a key role in the Dicastery for Bishops.

© Getty Images Pope Francis during a visit to the Philippines

In 2013, he famously said, "If someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has a good will, then who am I to judge?" and also criticised the church for being "obsessed" with issues such as homosexuality, abortion and birth control.

In the following year, however, Pope Francis, defended the notion of a "traditional" family.

© Getty Images King Charles meeting Pope Francis in 2017

Advocating in 2023 for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the Catholic Church, Pope Francis described laws that criminalise homosexuality as "unjust" and also called upon Catholic bishops supporting the laws to welcome LGBTQ+ people into the church.

In an interview, he added: "Being homosexual isn't a crime."

His memorable achievements include addressing the climate crisis in his encyclical, Laudato si', his efforts to promote unity between Catholics, non-Catholics and non-Christians and his work in helping the poor.