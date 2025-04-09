King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy secret visit with Pope Francis – details

One of the highlights of King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to Italy was to meet Pope Francis, however, the visit was postponed following the pontiff's bout of ill health.

However, it has now been confirmed that the royal couple held a private audience with the Pope in the Vatican on Wednesday afternoon. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Their Majesties were delighted the Pope was well enough to host them for a private meeting and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person."

© Getty The Pope has recently been in hospital

HELLO! understands that the meeting was only confirmed on Wednesday morning due to the Pope's health and that the Holy Father extended the offer of a private audience to the postponement of their scheduled meeting.

It's also understood that the meeting lasted for 20 minutes and took place following the visit to the Italian Parliament and that gifts were exchanged, while the Pope took the opportunity to wish the pair a happy anniversary.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla are in Italy on a four-day state visit

It was announced on 25 March that the King and Queen had postponed their visit to Pope Francis owing to his recent ill health.

In a statement, the palace said: "Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive this awkward moment from the royal tour

Pope Francis, 88, was released after nearly a month in hospital in March after experiencing breathing difficulties. He was first treated for bronchitis after being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

The King privately wrote to the pontiff after he was taken ill and the pair last met in 2019, when Charles was the Prince of Wales, for the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.

© Getty Images The King last met Pope Francis in 2019

The private visit came on the third day of the state visit, with Wednesday's events seeing Charles giving a speech at Italy's parliament, while Camilla visited a school where the students were learning about Paddington Bear.