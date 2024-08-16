Lauren Sanchez is a vision as she meets Pope Francis on lavish Italian getaway

Lauren Sanchez cut quite the svelte figure this week as she sat down with Pope Francis to discuss climate change in the Vatican.

She was joined by her fiancé, Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, and both were dressed to the nines for their audience with the head of the Catholic church.

Lauren wore a black blazer cinched at the waist, paired with a long black skirt and diamond earrings. She pulled her hair back into a bun and went for a natural makeup look. Jeff matched his love in a black suit, tie, and collared white shirt.

The mother of three posted about the meeting on her Instagram, gushing about the religious leader in the caption.

"It was an honor for Jeff and me to spend time with His Holiness, @franciscus at his home in the Vatican," she began.

"His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply touching. He reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple yet powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts."

She accompanied the caption with a picture of Jeff shaking hands with Pope Francis while Lauren looked on smiling.

"We also discussed the urgent need for climate action, something he's passionate about, as are all of us at the Bezos Earth Fund," she continued.

"His belief in finding beauty and meaning in everything we do resonated deeply with me. I love that he encourages priests to read poetry and literature to stay connected with the human spirit."

She closed with a final statement about her life-changing meeting, writing that she was "Grateful for this incredible blessing and the gentle wisdom he shared with us."

The 54-year-old is not just a pretty face; she is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, helicopter pilot, and children's book author,

And if that wasn't enough, she is also the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, which the couple launched in 2020 to address the ever-encroaching issue of global warming.

The fund aims to give away over $10 billion in grants to fund initiatives working towards reducing biodiversity loss and to move forward through the oncoming climate crisis.

"Jeff and Lauren are making history, not just with the sum of their investment in nature but also the speed of it," said Dr M Sanjayan, the Conservation International CEO, as per The Guardian.

The fund emphasizes the role of Artificial Intelligence in solving the crisis, with Lauren calling on innovators to "bring their visionary ideas to the table" in a video message. "Together, we can innovate and solve these challenges."

The Vatican is just one stop on the loved-up pair's summer vacation; they were also spotted sharing a kiss at the Trevi Fountain in Rome this week and dining out in the Italian capital.

They also soaked up the sun on Jeff's $500 million superyacht in Greece in June, joined by their good friend, Kim Kardashian, before spending time on Hydra Island with the billionaire's son, Preston.

Just last week, the Albuquerque native piloted a helicopter for her 23-year-old son, Nikko Gonzalez, and The Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom for them to skydive in a daring stunt. What can't she do?!