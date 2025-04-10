King Charles and Queen Camilla 'deeply touched' in official photo with Pope Francis

King Charles and Queen Camilla held a private audience with Pope Francis on Wednesday after the visit was originally postponed due to the pontiff's recent bout of ill health.

While details of the meeting were released on Wednesday, an official photo of the royal couple with His Holiness was shared on Thursday. In the image, the trio looked delighted as they greeted one another.

"A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person," the caption read.

On the meeting, Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Their Majesties were delighted the Pope was well enough to host them for a private meeting and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person."

HELLO! understands that the meeting was confirmed on Wednesday morning, with the royal couple heading to the Vatican following their visit to the Italian parliament, where the King gave a speech. The Holy Father extended the offer of a private audience to the postponement of their scheduled meeting.

© Getty Images The royal couple have been in Italy on a state visit

It's also understood that the meeting lasted for 20 minutes. Charles and Camilla exchanged gifts with the the Pope, who took the opportunity to wish the pair a happy anniversary.

Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to hospital on 14 February with an infection that resulted in double pneumonia. One of his doctors said that during his time in hospital, he suffered from two critical episodes that left his "life in danger".

© Getty Pope Francis has suffered ill health recently

He was released from hospital on 23 March and has made very few public appearances since. Doctors have said that the pontiff requires two months of rest. When he was 21, the Pope had part of his lungs removed, which makes infections more likely.

The King privately wrote to the pontiff after he was taken ill and the pair last met in 2019, when Charles was the Prince of Wales, for the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.

© Getty Images The King last met Pope Francis in 2019

It was announced on 25 March that the King and Queen had postponed their visit to Pope Francis owing to his recent ill health.

In a statement, the palace said: "Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered."

