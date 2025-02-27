The Kardashians' 10 biggest business flops - from vacant stores to short-lived apps

Think of the Kardashian/Jenner clan and multiple big-money businesses likely spring to mind, from Kylie Jenner's billionaire makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, to Kim Kardashian's hugely successful shapewear range Skims to Khloe Kardashian's Good American denim range.

On top of that, Kourtney Kardashian is at the helm of wellness brand Lemme, while Kendall's tequila range, 818, is shaking up the alcohol industry. And that's before we get onto Kim's beauty brand, SKKN by Kim, Khloe's foray into fragrance, XO Khloe, and Kylie's KHY fashion range – we're tired just thinking about it!

While Kris Jenner's kids seem to be nailing it with their bounty of business, the famous family hasn't always had such success, and during their many years in the spotlight, they've had more than a few businesses quietly shut down.



From Kim's debut beauty collection to the sisters' apps, let's take a trip down memory lane to visit the Kardashian's now-defunct brands…

1/ 10 The Dash stores Anyone who has been with the family since that start will remember they used to own stores named Dash, with the running of the business a key feature in early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They had stores in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City and the openings were heavily covered in their reality show. The NYC shop shut in 2016, with the others following in 2018. When announcing the closure of all Dash stores, Kim Kardashian said: "After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually and we know in our hearts that it's time to move on."

2/ 10 Smooch Lesser known than Dash, Kourtney and Kris opened their own kidswear store in Calabasas, Smooch, which closed in 2009. READ: Meet Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's blended family of 7 kids — best photos

3/ 10 Kim Kardashian's fragrances When the Kardashian sisters first started scoring brand deals back in the early aughts, a fragrance was at the top of Kim's to-do list, with the star launching five budget scents - Signature (2009), Gold (2011), Glam (2012), True Reflection (2012), and Pure Honey (2013). None of the scents are still available.



4/ 10 KKW Fragrance Around the time Kylie was conquering the beauty industry with Kylie Cosmetics, Kim decided to jump into the industry too, launching KKW Fragrance, which saw the mogul release 60 scents in total between November 2017 to January 2022 including 15 custom bottle designs. Of the 2021 closure of the brand, Kim said: "On May 1st at midnight, KKW Fragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name — and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site." She added: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey — I promise I won't be gone for too long." We're yet to receive a new fragrance from Kim, but we're sure it's in the pipeline…

5/ 10 KKW Beauty Around the same time, Kim's beauty brand of a similar name closed, but she has since launched SKKN by Kim Kardashian, which replaced her previous line.





6/ 10 Kendall and Kylie's books Before Kylie became a beauty behemoth and Kendall walked for fashion's most famous brands, the youngest members of the family tried their hand at writing, launching a young adult fiction novel, Rebels: City of Indra, the Story of Lex and Livia. It looked like the book was set to be part of a series, but poor sales (reportedly only 13,000 copies were sold) meant their attempt at literature wasn't repeated.

7/ 10 Family apps The Kardashian-Jenner sisters launched subscription apps in 2015, with each sister having their own niche (Kim focused on beauty, Kendall on fashion, Kylie on makeup, Khloe on fitness and Kourtney on health). The apps promised to help fans gain access to their favourite sister, but they shut them down in 2019. Upon their closure, the family thanked fans for their support and said they had an incredible experience connecting with them. DISCOVER: Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: A full breakdown of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob's children

8/ 10 Kocktails with Khloe Khloe recently launched a podcast, but it's not her first attempt at interviewing. In 2016 she launched a talk show named Kocktails with Khloe, which ran for one season before being cancelled. She also hosted 'Revenge Body' with Khloé Kardashian in 2016 and a true crime series Twisted Love, which premiered on Feb. 3, 2020.

9/ 10 Kim Kardashian: Hollywood Video Game Venturing into gaming, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was a mobile game created by Kim in 2014, which followed the player's journey to stardom. Kim closed the gym in 2024, saying: "I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years. This journey has meant so much to me but I've realized that it's time to focus that energy into other passions. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together."

10/ 10 Kylie Swim Kylie Jenner launched her own swimwear range in 2021, but quietly closed the business, launching her clothing brand KHY instead, which also offers swimwear.



With Kylie recently launched alcoholic spritzer brand Sprinter, and Kim co-founding the private equity firm SKKY Partners in 2022, the Kardashians aren't slowing down when it comes to business – and we can't wait to see what's next!