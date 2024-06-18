Meet Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's blended family of 7 kids — best photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lives were already somewhat intertwined before they made their romance official in 2021, and later actually official when they tied the knot in 2022.

The Lemme founder and the Blink-182 drummer both lived with their respective children in neighboring Calabasas homes for years — he was a neighbor to the Kardashian family even before then — and the kids have since gone from neighbors to siblings.

They have also welcomed the addition of son Rocky 13, the couple's first child together, who was born last fall.

Travis Barker welcomes new baby with Kourtney Kardashian with a drumroll

Below, get all of the details of Kourtney and Travis's blended family of seven children, Atiana, Landon, Alabama, Mason, Penelope, Reign, and Rocky.

© Instagram

Atiana De La Hoya

Atiana, 25, is Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. She was five years old when her mom married Travis in 2004, and the two have a tight-knit, father-daughter like relationship that has remained even after Travis and Shanna split in 2008.

In addition to working as a model, she also paints and customizes designer bags, which she frequently highlights on her Instagram.

© Getty

Landon Barker

Landon, 20, is Travis' first son with Shanna, born on October 9, 2003. He has followed in the footsteps of his famous dad, and has released several songs, including "Friends With Your EX" and "Over You."

He also made waves for his relationship with famous TikToker Charli D'Amelio, who he began dating in June of 2022, however they broke up in February of this year.

© Getty

Alabama Barker

Alabama, 18, was born in December of 2005, and in recent years has garnered a huge following across Instagram and TikTok.

She's known for her candor on both platforms, and aside from heartwarming glimpses into her family life, she has also spoken out on numerous occasions against those accusing her of having plastic surgery.

© Instagram

Mason Disick

Mason, 14, is the first of Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick, with whom she was with for close to ten years.

He was also the first of the 13 (and counting) Kardashian grandchildren. Growing up, he featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians regularly, and though in recent years he largely retreated from the spotlight, recently he made a comeback when he launched his first Instagram account.

© Instagram

Penelope Disick

Penelope, who her family has nicknamed "P," was born on July 8, 2012 and is Kourtney's only daughter.

Born just over a year before her aunt Kim Kardashian's daughter with Kanye West, North, was born, the two are cousins and best friends, and frequently make hilarious TikToks together.

© Instagram

Reign Disick

Reign, nine, is Kourtney's third and last child with Scott, and he was born exactly five years after his older brother Mason, on December 14, 2014.

© Instagram

Rocky 13

Little Rocky is Kourtney and Travis' first child together, and his middle name is an ode to him being the thirteenth Kardashian grandchild.

After struggling with infertility and IVF, Kourtney has said she and her husband eventually were able to conceive their first son together without additional help. However during the pregnancy, Kourtney was hospitalized and underwent emergency fetal surgery, which was successful. Opening up about the moment on The Kardashians, she said her doctor told her: "There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened."