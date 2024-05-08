Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: A full breakdown of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob’s children

It feels like a new family member joins the Kardashian clan each week, with the dynasty set to reign over the celebrity scene for generations to come, thanks to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob all starting families of their own.

In fact, Kendall is the only of Kris Jenner's children not to have kids of her own yet, with the storyline often cropping up on The Kardashians.

Coming from a big family themselves, it was no surprise that Kris' children all wanted lots of little ones of their own, with Kylie shocking the world when she had Stormi at just 20.

But with so many mini-mes running around, it can be hard to keep up with the Kardashian family tree. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you. Read on for a deep dive into the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners. Here's everything you need to know.

Kourtney Kardashian's children

1/ 13 © Photo: Instagram Mason Disick Kourtney is the oldest of Kris Jenner's children – and was the first to have kids of her own, giving birth to Mason in 2009. Scott Disick is Mason's dad, but unlike his outlandish father, Mason prefers to live out of the spotlight, rarely appearing on the reality show now that he's in his teens. In fact, his parents seldom share photos of their firstborn, so it came as a surprise when his aunt Kim Kardashian posted a snap of him December 2023, towering above the rest of his family. Mason's birth was filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so while he's camera shy now, he has been being filmed since first.

2/ 13 Penelope Disick Scott and Kourtney welcomed their first and only daughter, Penelope, in 2012. Known as P, Penelope is close in age to her cousin North, and the cousins share a close bond.



3/ 13 Reign Disick Kourtney and Scott's third child is little Reign, born in December 2014, five years to the day that Mason was welcomed into the world, meaning the duo share a birthday. Just like their sisters, Penelope and North, Reign and Saint, Kim Kardashian's first son, are super close.



4/ 13 © Instagram Rocky Barker Following her split from Scott, Kourtney fell head over heels for Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The pair welcomed their first child together, Rocky Barker, in November 2023, making their son 14 years younger than Kourtney's firstborn, Mason. THROWBACK: Kourtney Kardashian's wildly different pregnancy announcements will leave fans stunned

Kim Kardashian's children

5/ 13 © Instagram / @kimkardashian North West North was born in 2013, the first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. North was Kris' third grandchild and is carving out a career for herself, regularly delighting her followers on TikTok and following in her mother's hardworking footsteps.



6/ 13 © Kevork Djansezian Saint West When he arrived in 2015, Saint became the perfect mischief-making playmate for his cousin, Reign Disick. Football-mad, Saint keeps Kim busy.



7/ 13 © Kim Kardashian on Instagram Chicago West Chicago was born via surrogate in 2018, and is close in age to Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, Kylie's little girl Stormi and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, making the four of them a quartet to be reckoned with.



8/ 13 © Instagram Psalm West Kanye and Kim's final child, Psalm, was also born via surrogate, completing their family in 2019.



Khloe Kardashian's children

9/ 13 © Khloe Kardashian on Instagram True Thompson Khloe Kardashian and her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, welcomed little True in 2018, after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Khloe had a rough ride during her pregnancy, finding out Tristan had cheated on her, but was delighted by the arrival of True when she arrived in the world.



10/ 13 © Instagram Tatum Thompson Tatum joined the gang, via surrogate, in August 2022, with his arrival documented on The Kardashians. While she and Tristan aren't together, they co-parent Tatum and True. Before the arrival of Rocky Barker, Tatum was the youngest of the family, born six months after Kylie's son, Aire. READ: Khloé Kardashian reveals she struggled to bond with son Tatum in personal interview

Rob Kardashian's daughter

11/ 13 Dream Kardashian Rob and his ex-partner Blacc Chyna welcomed Dream into the world in November 2016, making her a couple of years older than True, Chicago and Stormi, but she slots right into their gang. Dream spends a lot of her time with her aunt Khloe, with Koko wearing a name necklace with True, Tatum and Dream on it, proving she's truly one of the family, despite the tension between her mother and the Kardashian sisters. READ: Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream is named as part of aunt Khloe Kardashian's family unit in sweetest new photo

Kylie Jenner's children

12/ 13 Stormi Webster Kylie kept her pregnancy quiet, announcing the arrival of Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott in February 2018, making her super close in age to True and Chicago, earning them the nickname 'the triplets.'

