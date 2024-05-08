Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: A full breakdown of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob’s children
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: A full breakdown of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob’s children

Lost count of all of Kris Jenner's grandchildren? We've got you covered  

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It feels like a new family member joins the Kardashian clan each week, with the dynasty set to reign over the celebrity scene for generations to come, thanks to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob all starting families of their own.

In fact, Kendall is the only of Kris Jenner's children not to have kids of her own yet, with the storyline often cropping up on The Kardashians.

Coming from a big family themselves, it was no surprise that Kris' children all wanted lots of little ones of their own, with Kylie shocking the world when she had Stormi at just 20.

But with so many mini-mes running around, it can be hard to keep up with the Kardashian family tree. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you. Read on for a deep dive into the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners. Here's everything you need to know.

Kourtney Kardashian's children

1/13

kim kardashian nephew mason disick© Photo: Instagram

Mason Disick

Kourtney is the oldest of Kris Jenner's children – and was the first to have kids of her own, giving birth to Mason in 2009.

Scott Disick is Mason's dad, but unlike his outlandish father, Mason prefers to live out of the spotlight, rarely appearing on the reality show now that he's in his teens. In fact, his parents seldom share photos of their firstborn, so it came as a surprise when his aunt Kim Kardashian posted a snap of him December 2023, towering above the rest of his family.

Mason's birth was filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so while he's camera shy now, he has been being filmed since first.

2/13

Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick

Scott and Kourtney welcomed their first and only daughter, Penelope, in 2012. Known as P, Penelope is close in age to her cousin North, and the cousins share a close bond.

3/13

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign - sitting next to brother Mason - sporting cool black nail polish

Reign Disick

Kourtney and Scott's third child is little Reign, born in December 2014, five years to the day that Mason was welcomed into the world, meaning the duo share a birthday. Just like their sisters, Penelope and North, Reign and Saint, Kim Kardashian's first son, are super close.

4/13

kourtney kardashian travis barker first photo son rocky© Instagram

Rocky Barker

Following her split from Scott, Kourtney fell head over heels for Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The pair welcomed their first child together, Rocky Barker, in November 2023, making their son 14 years younger than Kourtney's firstborn, Mason.

THROWBACK: Kourtney Kardashian's wildly different pregnancy announcements will leave fans stunned

Kim Kardashian's children

5/13

North's photo on Kim's Instagram caused a major divide amongst fans© Instagram / @kimkardashian

North West

North was born in 2013, the first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. North was Kris' third grandchild and is carving out a career for herself, regularly delighting her followers on TikTok and following in her mother's hardworking footsteps.

6/13

Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena © Kevork Djansezian

Saint West

When he arrived in 2015, Saint became the perfect mischief-making playmate for his cousin, Reign Disick. Football-mad, Saint keeps Kim busy.

7/13

Chicago West smiling in a selfie with her mom© Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Chicago West

Chicago was born via surrogate in 2018, and is close in age to Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, Kylie's little girl Stormi and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, making the four of them a quartet to be reckoned with.

8/13

close up of Psalm West© Instagram

Psalm West

Kanye and Kim's final child, Psalm, was also born via surrogate, completing their family in 2019.

Khloe Kardashian's children

9/13

Khloe with True and her son on her lap© Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, welcomed little True in 2018, after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Khloe had a rough ride during her pregnancy, finding out Tristan had cheated on her, but was delighted by the arrival of True when she arrived in the world.

10/13

khloe kardashian and son tatum © Instagram

Tatum Thompson

Tatum joined the gang, via surrogate, in August 2022, with his arrival documented on The Kardashians. While she and Tristan aren't together, they co-parent Tatum and True. Before the arrival of Rocky Barker, Tatum was the youngest of the family, born six months after Kylie's son, Aire.

READ: Khloé Kardashian reveals she struggled to bond with son Tatum in personal interview 

Rob Kardashian's daughter

11/13

Khloe Kardashian and Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian

Rob and his ex-partner Blacc Chyna welcomed Dream into the world in November 2016, making her a couple of years older than True, Chicago and Stormi, but she slots right into their gang.

Dream spends a lot of her time with her aunt Khloe, with Koko wearing a name necklace with True, Tatum and Dream on it, proving she's truly one of the family, despite the tension between her mother and the Kardashian sisters.

READ: Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream is named as part of aunt Khloe Kardashian's family unit in sweetest new photo 

Kylie Jenner's children

12/13

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi

Stormi Webster

Kylie kept her pregnancy quiet, announcing the arrival of Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott in February 2018, making her super close in age to True and Chicago, earning them the nickname 'the triplets.'

13/13

mother holding baby son © Instagram

Aire Webster

Kylie and Travis' second baby, Aire, was originally named Wolfe, before Kylie switched it to Aire. He was born in February 2022, four years after his big sister.

Travis and Kylie split after Aire was born, so are unlikely to grant Aire and Stormi more siblings.

Rumours recently swirled that Kylie was expecting her third child, with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, but she put the gossip to bed, posing in a barely there bikini, proving no sign of pregnancy. 

READ: Kylie Jenner's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with her two children




Other Topics

More Parenting

See more