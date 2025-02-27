Lauren Sanchez posts incredible tribute to ex Tony Gonzalez after 'turbulent year'

Lauren Sánchez has nothing but love and admiration for her ex, Tony Gonzalez, proving that even the most complicated relationships can transform into something beautiful.

The journalist and philanthropist took to Instagram to celebrate Tony’s birthday, calling him "one of the best dads ever" in a heartfelt post that melted fans' hearts.

Sharing a throwback photo of the former NFL star cradling their son, Nikko, as a child, Lauren, 55, tagged both father and son, showing just how close their blended family has become over the years. The sweet post was a reminder of the incredible co-parenting bond Lauren and Tony have nurtured, despite their rocky past.

Lauren and Tony, now 49, were once one of the most talked-about couples of the early 2000s, dating for several years before parting ways in 2002, just a year after welcoming Nikko.

Their split wasn’t without drama - at the time, both made headlines with cheating allegations. But time, maturity, and a shared commitment to their son brought them back together, not as partners, but as co-parents and, eventually, close friends.

Over the years, the former couple has become an inspiring example of how blended families can thrive. In fact, Lauren has remained incredibly close not only to Tony but also to his wife, October Gonzalez, often spending holidays and vacations together.

"My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son's father, Tony," Lauren shared in a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have. Tony and his wife Tobie are my best friends."

She admitted that it wasn’t always easy, saying, "There was friction [at the beginning]. But Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us this year, and we're really good friends."

So, how did they go from a fiery breakup to family getaways? According to Lauren, it all came down to one thing: communication.

"That took about five years, but we always communicated," she explained. "I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all, be-all. But you do need to be able to communicate."

For Lauren, the greatest reward has been seeing how her son Nikko, now 22, has benefitted from their efforts.

"My son looks at me, and he's like, 'I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don't have to be married,'" she shared.

And it’s not just Thanksgiving where this modern family comes together. Last summer, Lauren, Jeff Bezos, Tony, and October all vacationed together in Greece, proving that their friendship is stronger than ever.

They’ve also spent time together on Jeff’s luxurious yacht, soaking in the sun and enjoying their unconventional but harmonious family dynamic.

But Lauren’s tribute to Tony comes at a time when she’s hinted at her own personal challenges. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram with a cryptic post, alluding to a "turbulent" start to the year.

Sharing a glamorous selfie from inside a helicopter, Lauren looked effortlessly chic in a beige tank top, Chanel sunglasses, and a blue denim cap by the French fashion house. With a headset in place, she gazed thoughtfully out of the aircraft window, offering followers a glimpse into her world.

"Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings," she captioned the post. "Good to be back in the air… Here’s to flying farther than we ever imagined."