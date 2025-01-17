Lauren Sanchez praises fiance Jeff Bezos as pair celebrate 'incredible' news

Lauren Sanchez is one proud fiancee. The businesswoman shared a celebratory post after Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched their first rocket into space.

"Thinking about these moments at the launch. From intense focus, to pure joy, to that incredible moment New Glenn lit up the sky. CONGRATULATIONS to the entire Blue team .. what a first launch," Lauren captioned a carousel of snaps that showed Jeff watching intently as the rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A second picture saw him celebrating with Lauren with other snaps showcasing the rocket as it reached orbit.

© Instagram Lauren hugs Jeff Bezos in command center

"We got to orbit safely,” Ariane Cornell, vice president of in-space systems at Blue Origin, said in the company's launch webcast. "Congratulations, everybody. What a day!"

The ship, called New Glenn, launched on January 16 with the goal of the upper stage of the machine reaching orbit. They also hoped to land the reusable first stage on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean, but Blue Origin confirmed that although the booster fired up three engines in a reentry burn as planned, it did not land on the ship.

© Instagram Lauren shared this picture of Blue Origin rocket launching

Jeff had also shared the "life-changing" moment, taking to Instagram to share a video of a montage of the crowds cheering. He wrote: "No caption needed those engines speak for themselves. GO BLUE GO NG!!"

Design work on the rocket began back in early 2012, and it was officially announced to the public in 2016. The full vehicle was finally unveiled in February 2024 and scheduled for a Q1 2025 launch.

© WWD via Getty Images Jeff and Lauren became engaged in 2023

Jeff celebrated his 61st birthday on January 12, and his big day came on the eve of New Glenn's initial flight which was canceled due to technical issues.

Jeff and Lauren met through mutual friends and in 2018, they began an extramarital affair which reportedly lasted for months, although reports conflict on whether the couples were already separated at the time. The affair became public soon after Jeff and his then-wife MacKenzie filed for divorce in January 2019.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff went public with their romance in 2019

They went public with their romance and In January 2020, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai.

Together they focused their energy on philanthropy and individual businesses; Jeff on Blue Origin and Lauren on Black Ops Aviation. Lauren was also named the Vice President of the Bezos Earth Fund as well.

In May 2023 Jeff popped the question to Lauren, and the couple were engaged, with Jeff dropping a rumored $3.5 million on the diamond ring.

While they've never explicitly confirmed the news, they held an engagement party that September on Jeff's $500 million superyacht, hosting friends like Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd.