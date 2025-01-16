Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrate life-changing moment – 'This is just the beginning'
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrate life-changing moment – 'This is just the beginning'
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez smiling red carpet

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrate life-changing moment – 'This is just the beginning'

The couple have been engaged for since May 2023

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
It was a huge day for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on January 16 when they witnessed something incredible.

The Amazon founder and his fiancee took to social media to update fans with respective messages about their life-altering moment. 

Jeff was full of emotions as his Blue Origins company successfully launched their New Glenn rocket into orbit for the first time. 

WATCH: Jeff Bezos successfully launches a Blue Origins rocket into orbit for the first time

He'd faced upset earlier in the week when the launch was postponed but on Thursday, the mission went ahead. 

Jeff took to Instagram and shared a clip of the moment the rocket was launched in Florida and a montage of the crowds cheering. He wrote: "No caption needed those engines speak for themselves. GO BLUE GO NG!!"

Jeff bezos smiling by rocket© Instagram
Lauren Sanchez shared her excitement over Jeff Bezos' rocket launch

Lauren was quick to show support for her fiancé, when she added photos of Jeff beaming in front of his Blue Origins rocket and a clip of the extraordinary feat.

"Baby you did it!!!" she wrote with glee. "So exciting watching New Glenn reach orbit on the first try. This is just the beginning! Love you."

Fans inundated them with congratulatory messages and applauding hands emojis. 

Elon congratulated Jeff too
Elon congratulated Jeff too

The mission wasn't a full success due to the booster that propelled the rocket into space failing to land on a platform in the ocean.

However, it's still a monumental step forward for Jeff and his company who have spent years getting to this point. 

Jeff and Lauren are planning their wedding
Jeff and Lauren are planning their wedding

The launch is expected to seriously rival Elon Musk's SpaceX. The Tesla billionaire was one of the first to congratulate Jeff and wrote on X: "Congratulations on reaching orbit on the first attempt @jeffBezos. 

The news comes just after Jeff celebrated his 61st birthday on January 12. His big day came on the eve of New Glenn's initial flight which was canceled due to technical issues. 

Blue Origins has been planning the launch for years
Blue Origins has been planning the launch for years

Minutes before the launch was slated to take place, Blue Origin shared on X: "We want to be clear about our objectives. This is our first flight and we've prepared rigorously for it." 

"But no amount of ground testing or mission simulations is a replacement for flying this rocket. Our key objective today is to reach orbit safely. Anything beyond that is icing on the cake. We know landing the booster on our first try offshore in the Atlantic is ambitious — but we're going for it. No matter what happens, we'll learn, refine, and apply that knowledge to our next launch."

Jeff has the support of his wife-to-be
Jeff has the support of his wife-to-be

Design work on the rocket began back in early 2012, and it was officially announced to the public in 2016. The full vehicle was finally unveiled in February 2024 and scheduled for a Q1 2025 launch.

