Inside Lauren Sánchez's support system amid 'turbulent' year

Lauren Sánchez seems to have it all, with a blossoming career in publishing, a talent for piloting helicopters, and a loving relationship with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Yet the 55-year-old is no stranger to tough times and leans on her support system of girlfriends when needed.

Lauren reshared an Instagram post on Wednesday that gave insight into her inner circle and how they have supported her during what she has called a "turbulent" year.

In the photo, reshared from the Instagram account for her upcoming children's story, The Fly Who Flew, Lauren was surrounded by seven of her closest friends at her book launch in September.

Her gal pals included October Gonzalez, the wife of Lauren's ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Tony Gonzalez, as well as Victoria Trilling, a stylist for Fox Sports, and Tina Chen Craig, a luxury skincare entrepreneur.

Also pictured were Kelly Sawyer Patricof, the CEO of Baby2Baby, a non-profit that aims to provide basic necessities to children in need; Jennifer Meyer, a jewelry designer and ex-wife of Spiderman star Tobey Maguire; Jamie Mizrahi, a stylist for the stars who has worked with the likes of Meghan Markle; and Lauren's sister, Elena S Blair.

© Instagram Lauren's inner circle includes CEOs, businesswomen and entrepreneurs

"Every dreamer needs a support system, and @Laurenwsanchez and I am [sic] so glad that these incredible women are a part of ours!" read the caption.

"Their kindness, support, and encouragement remind us that we can achieve anything with the right people (and flies) by our side."

Lauren's friends jumped to the comments to share their love for the mother of three, showering her with praise following a tumultuous period.

© Instagram Her friends attended her book launch luncheon, hosted by Kris Jenner

"That's why you are my very best friend. You just make life better!" wrote Victoria, while Tina added, "ILY @laurenwsanchez," followed by a heart emoji.

Lauren's book launch also featured some more famous faces, like Miranda Kerr, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and their mother, Kris Jenner, who hosted the luncheon with typical flair.

The brunette took to social media in February to share a cryptic message about her rocky start to 2025, which saw her heavily criticized for her outfit choice at the Presidential Inauguration.

© Instagram The Kardashians and Miranda Kerr also supported the author

"Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her piloting a helicopter. "Good to be back in the air…Here's to flying farther than we ever imagined."

Lauren sparked criticism for her white Alexander McQueen pantsuit that she donned for Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

Her blazer featured a plunging neckline that showcased a white corset top underneath, and she wore the jacket buttoned up for the event.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Lauren faced criticism for her Inauguration outfit

Lauren's support system wouldn't be complete without her billionaire fiancé, Jeff. The couple were first linked in October 2018, although they didn't go public with their romance until the Golden Globes afterparty in January 2019.

The lovebirds got engaged in May 2023, and have been planning their wedding since.

Despite keeping quiet about her wedding plans, Lauren did share that she had been using Pinterest for inspiration. "I have to say, I do have a Pinterest — I'm just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board," she told Today.