Christine Lampard makes unexpected admission about husband Frank

Loose Women star Christine Lampard has made an unexpected admission about her husband, Frank.

During Wednesday's edition of Loose Women, the TV star spoke candidly about her husband's impressive IQ score. While the panel were discussing Frank's intelligence, Christine, 46, said: "When he was playing at Chelsea, they made all of the players do an IQ test.

© Shutterstock Christine wed Frank in 2015

"It was actually just a foundation kind of IQ measurement in case there was a head injury playing the sport, so they could do another test later on."

She continued: "He completely smashed it. He did brilliantly in it. Some big high score," before quipping, "Mensa almost picked up the phone!"

© Getty Images The couple share two children together

The conversation swivelled to GCSE results, with Christine's co-star Denise Welch bringing up Frank's A* grade in Latin. "Yes, he's got an A* in Latin," Christine said, before adding: "He is good at working things out. I understand why he does well on these kinds of tests."

The Coventry boss previously told SunSport: "It's true, I do have an IQ of 150! I was tested at Chelsea in the aftermath of John Terry getting kicked in the head in the Carabao Cup final. Our doctor, who was Brian English at the time, made us do IQ tests to get us all a base-level IQ so we could be registered again if you had a concussion or a head injury.

© Getty Images Christine and Frank Lampard at Pride of Britain Awards in 2022

"I just breezed it. Other people seem more interested in it than me. But I'm quite proud of it. My score of 150 beat my wife, Christine, which was the best thing about it," he continued.

"She was just below me. I don't know the exact numbers, but we were around the same. But I think she's smarter than me – at least it feels that way in the house!"

Christine's wholesome family life

The TV star shares two children with her husband Frank whom she wed in 2015. The couple are proud parents to a daughter called Patricia and a son called Freddie, while Frank also shares daughters Isla and Luna with his ex.

Reflecting on her blended family life, Christine told Women & Home magazine: "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now."

© Instagram Freddie and Patricia share the sweetest bond

On the topic of her own kids, she revealed having them wasn't always on the agenda. "My attitude towards having kids was always, 'If it happens, it happens.' I think because Isla and Luna were so young when I met Frank, I was never thinking, 'I must have babies.'

"I always thought, 'Let's see, and if it doesn’t happen, I'll deal with it in any way I need to'," she told the publication.