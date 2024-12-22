Christine Lampard marks major milestone with husband Frank in unearthed wedding photos

Christine Lampard is celebrating a major milestone! Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the presenter marked her ninth wedding anniversary with a trip down memory lane.

Creating a digital album, Christine gave fans a glimpse of her decadent nuptials, which took place on 20 December 2015. Alongside a black and white photo of her handsome groom, Frank, the Loose Women star uploaded a never-before-seen snap of her wedding dress.

A memorable day, Christine and Frank had tied the knot at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before hosting a reception at The Arts Club. Wrapped up warm for her winter wedding, the blushing bride stepped out in a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville.

© Getty Christine and Frank Lampard said 'I do' at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge

Tailored to perfection with a cinched-in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline, Christine swept her brunette locks into a low chignon and added a tulle veil. Speaking with HELLO!, the star dished on her bridal beauty look.

"Nilam Holmes, who's a great friend of mine, did my wedding day makeup and I loved it! It certainly lasted all day through the ceremony and reception," she said.

"It's such a special day isn't it and you just want to look and feel your best to top it all off. I still look back at the photos now as it's such lovely memories."

A star-studded affair, Christine and Frank were joined by a number of their famous friends, with Holly Willoughby, Ant McPartlin, Declan Donnelly, Piers Morgan, and Jamie Redknapp among the guest list. Their wedding took place six years after their first meeting.

© Getty Christine sported a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville

Christine and Frank famously crossed paths at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009 and announced their engagement in June 2011. In an interview with Sunday Life, Christine's mum, Mina called her son-in-law a "gentleman" and revealed that Frank had phoned to ask for permission to propose.

Fast-forward to 2024, and Christine and Frank have almost a decade of marriage under their belts, plus a family of their own. In 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Patricia, and three years later, they announced the arrival of their son, Freddie.

© Getty Frank and Christine first met in 2009

Christine is also a doting stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla, 18, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine and Frank are now raising their family in a £10m London townhouse complete with modern monochrome interiors, a sprawling kitchen and a glam living room decked out with an opulent crystal chandelier.

In a recent interview with Woman & Home, Christine opened up about her marriage. "Frank and I always make time for each other, which feels really special," she said. "We love getting dressed up, going somewhere nice and having a proper laugh.

"I still get excited about doing that. We'll go out for some food, but if it's in the evening, we'll be back at a decent time because we know we'll get woken up at the crack of dawn by work or a small child."