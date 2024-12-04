Christine Lampard's children Patricia and Freddie look so grown up in precious snapshot

Loose Women star Christine Lampard has shared a glimpse inside her family's idyllic rural retreat.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two uploaded a video clip of the stunning Suffolk property set amongst rolling hills. She also added a snapshot of her two children Patricia and Freddie whom she shares with her husband Frank Lampard.

© Instagram Christine shares two children with her husband Frank Lampard

In the picture, the sibling duo looked so grown up as they enjoyed a tranquil walk in the great outdoors. Marching out in front was Patricia, six, who could be seen wearing a quilted cream coat and blue jeans. She wore her curly locks in a ponytail with a pink scrunchie.

Meanwhile, Freddie, three, was pictured strolling down the path dressed in a matching cream set and bright blue trainers. Like Patricia, the youngster also rocked a headful of chocolate brown curls – a trait inherited from Christine who boasts luscious, wavy locks.

© Instagram The broadcast star also shared a snapshot of her canine companion

Elsewhere, the broadcast star shared a snapshot of their beloved black-and-white pet dog.

Christine and former footballer Frank welcomed eldest Patricia in 2018. The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, went on to welcome Freddie in 2021.

The pair are raising their family in a £10m London mansion complete with modern monochrome interiors, a sprawling kitchen and a glam living room decked out with an opulent crystal chandelier.

Aside from Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a doting stepmother to Frank's two daughters Isla, 18, and Luna, 16, from his past relationship with Elen Rivas.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Of her role as their stepmother, the TV star previously told Woman & Home magazine: "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now. When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four – now they're 16 and almost 18 and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels."

The pair have seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their brood. When asked by the Sunday Telegraph whether the couple had plans to welcome more children, Christine replied: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."

© Getty Images Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under 5

Christine and Frank's love story

The couple were introduced to each other at Pride of Britain in 2009. They embarked on what Christine describes as a "very old-fashioned courtship" and later tied the knot in December 2015.

Their wedding day was a star-studded affair with guests such as Holly Willoughby and Jamie Redknapp in attendance. It took place at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge and was followed by a reception at private members' club, The Arts Club in Mayfair.