Christine Lampard's colourful home update revealed in rare look inside family residence

Christine and Frank Lampard tend to keep their £10m mansion under wraps, only sharing glimpses of its ultra-chic interiors. On Tuesday, Christine shared a new look inside, revealing that she's added a pop of colour to her monochrome kitchen… in the form of yellow flowers.

The Loose Women presenter took to Instagram Stories to snap a quick picture inside her stunning townhouse in the capital. The image was to thank Lady A wines for her delivery of three bottles, but behind the vino was a large glass vase filled with pale yellow roses, positioned on the family's giant white island.

Christine Lampard's latest photo inside her home

We have been treated to a better look at the cooking space before, revealing it has gloss cabinets built-in up to the ceiling. Their kitchen island is illuminated by a row of pendant lights and there are white leather stools by the side.

Living spaces

Christine's chic dining space

Christine and Frank's dining room has a large wooden table and along one wall is a white sideboard. On top of the dresser are ornaments and a framed photo.

© Instagram Christine Lampard has a stunning lounge

A throwback snap to when Christine was pregnant reveals the family's plush living room area. It is a blend of modern and elegant with white walls, plush grey carpets and a huge chandelier.

Frank used to have a second home in Liverpool, when he managed Premier League club Everton and now he's working at Coventry City it is likely he has a base in the city for work. The football club is over a two-hour drive from his central London home.

More on Christine and Frank's family life...

WATCH: Life with the Lampards

Blended family

© Instagram Christine Lampard's children Freddie and Patricia

Frank is also a doting dad to his daughters Isla, 17, and Luna, 19, and they often visit the family pad. Christine has spoken out about her experience as a stepmum, explaining she loves life as a blended family. "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don’t remember life before it now," she told Women & Home magazine.

On the topic of her own kids, she revealed having them wasn't always on the agenda. "My attitude towards having kids was always, 'If it happens, it happens.' I think because Isla and Luna were so young when I met Frank, I was never thinking, 'I must have babies.'

© Photo: Instagram Christine keeps her children's identity private

"I always thought, 'Let's see, and if it doesn’t happen, I'll deal with it in any way I need to'," she told the publication.

During an interview with Fabulous magazine, the broadcaster spoke about how her kids feel about their older sisters: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is.

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."