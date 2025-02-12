Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christine Lampard's colourful home update revealed in rare look inside family residence
woman in purple shirt smiling © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Frank Lampard and his Loose Women presenter wife live with their two children, Patricia and Freddie

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
3 minutes ago
Christine and Frank Lampard tend to keep their £10m mansion under wraps, only sharing glimpses of its ultra-chic interiors. On Tuesday, Christine shared a new look inside, revealing that she's added a pop of colour to her monochrome kitchen… in the form of yellow flowers.

The Loose Women presenter took to Instagram Stories to snap a quick picture inside her stunning townhouse in the capital. The image was to thank Lady A wines for her delivery of three bottles, but behind the vino was a large glass vase filled with pale yellow roses, positioned on the family's giant white island.

Christine Lampard's latest photo inside her home
Christine Lampard's latest photo inside her home

We have been treated to a better look at the cooking space before, revealing it has gloss cabinets built-in up to the ceiling. Their kitchen island is illuminated by a row of pendant lights and there are white leather stools by the side.

Living spaces

4 frank christine lampard dining room
Christine's chic dining space

Christine and Frank's dining room has a large wooden table and along one wall is a white sideboard. On top of the dresser are ornaments and a framed photo.

Christine Lampard in her living room holding baby bump© Instagram
Christine Lampard has a stunning lounge

A throwback snap to when Christine was pregnant reveals the family's plush living room area. It is a blend of modern and elegant with white walls, plush grey carpets and a huge chandelier.

Frank used to have a second home in Liverpool, when he managed Premier League club Everton and now he's working at Coventry City it is likely he has a base in the city for work. The football club is over a two-hour drive from his central London home.

WATCH: Life with the Lampards

Blended family

Christine Lampard's children Freddie and Patricia with curly hair © Instagram
Christine Lampard's children Freddie and Patricia

Frank is also a doting dad to his daughters Isla, 17, and Luna, 19, and they often visit the family pad. Christine has spoken out about her experience as a stepmum, explaining she loves life as a blended family. "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don’t remember life before it now," she told Women & Home magazine.

On the topic of her own kids, she revealed having them wasn't always on the agenda. "My attitude towards having kids was always, 'If it happens, it happens.' I think because Isla and Luna were so young when I met Frank, I was never thinking, 'I must have babies.'

christine lampard birthday children freddie patricia© Photo: Instagram
Christine keeps her children's identity private

"I always thought, 'Let's see, and if it doesn’t happen, I'll deal with it in any way I need to'," she told the publication.

During an interview with Fabulous magazine, the broadcaster spoke about how her kids feel about their older sisters: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is.

"Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

 

