Dolly Parton returns with fresh update days after husband Carl Dean's death at 82

Dolly Parton returned to social media to share an update just days after announcing the passing of her husband Carl Dean at the age of 82.

The singer, 79, announced his passing on March 3, releasing a statement through her team, and is now sharing some insight into the days since.

Her latest message reads: "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's love story

"I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you," she concluded, signed "Dolly."

The "Jolene" singer's team originally shared of his passing: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82."

"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

© Dolly Parton Dolly shared a new message days after her husband Carl Dean's death

It included a separate quote from Dolly herself, who said: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," concluding with: "The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Since then, Dolly has stayed away from the public eye, although her younger sister Stella Parton shared a tweet as well just after the news broke, writing: "On behalf of my sister Dolly, our family and Carl's family we appreciate your prayers at this time."

Dolly and Carl happened to meet by chance outside of a local laundromat in Nashville in 1964, the same day she had moved to the city to achieve her dreams of becoming a renowned country music singer.

© Instagram Dolly and Carl tied the knot in 1966

Dolly was 18 at the time and Carl was 21. Two years later, in Ringgold, Georgia, the pair tied the knot with only Dolly's mother as a witness, shortly before she released her debut studio album, 1967's Hello, I'm Dolly, which became a top 15 hit and allowed her to make some waves in the industry.

For the duration of their marriage, Carl was extremely private, eschewing the public life for the comfort of their farm home and actively keeping away from the limelight or any public appearances with Dolly.

"Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

During an appearance on Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde, Dolly revealed the one time Carl joined her at a music event in 1967, the year after they got married. "He loves music, but he's not the least bit interested in being in it. And he told me that right up front."

Recalling the night, she continued: "I rented him a tux and, you know, I begged him to go, and he did. And, oh, he was so uncomfortable the whole night."

The couple had been together since 1964, meeting the day Dolly moved to Nashville

The singer remembered him pulling off his clothing as soon as they got back home and explaining to her that he had no intention of going to another public event. "He said, 'Look, now I want you to do everything you want to do, and I wish you the best, but don't ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going.' And he never did."