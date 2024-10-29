Priscilla Presley recalls luxury gifts she received from ex-husband Elvis Presley: 'I was totally surprised'

Priscilla Presley has a lot of epic stories to tell, and fans love to hear them.

Though she and Elvis Presley split in 1973 after six years of marriage — when their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley was five years old, and four years before the King of Rock 'n' Roll's untimely passing aged 42 — she has always been at the forefront of preserving his legacy.

The Elvis and Me author often delights fans by sharing throwback photos of the two together or telling stories about living in Graceland, and most recently, she shared with fans stories about some of the most impressive gifts she received from the late "A Little Less Conversation" singer.

Priscilla, who often answers fan questions through videos on social media, took to Instagram this week and shared with fans two of her favorite gifts that she received from Elvis.

One of them was her very first car, a red 1963 Chevrolet Corvair coupe, which Elvis bought for her as a graduation gift. "I was totally surprised, it was right after I graduated from school that he bought it from me and he had it ready," she shared.

Priscilla and Elvis met in 1959 in Germany, when he was 24 and serving as an armor intelligence specialist for the U.S. Army, and Priscilla was 14, living with her mom Anna Lillian Iversen and stepfather Joseph Paul Beaulieu, who was a member of the U.S. Air Force.

She moved into Graceland when she was 18, and in Sofia Coppola's recent biopic, Priscilla, she is portrayed as finishing her senior year of high school while living in the famed Tennessee estate.

Priscilla further recounted in the video: "Elvis was a great gift giver, it's hard to pick one but he loved jewelry, and the pieces that he got from me, one was a cross, a beautiful cross that I still have and I wore it all the time."

"I think that was my favorite, although he gave me a lot of jewelry pieces, and he had good taste," she added.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "We love hearing your stories, Priscilla. It's such a beautiful way to remember Elvis and your life together. We are so grateful!" as others followed suit with: "That is the cutest! " and: "These stories you are sharing with us are so precious and forever amazing. Thank you for always sharing your beautiful love story with Elvis," as well as: "Love this so much."

After Elvis' 1977 death, Priscilla never remarried, though she did have a long term relationship and a child with Brazilian multi-hyphenate Marco Garibaldi (née Marco Antonio García). The two were together from 1984 until 2006, and in 1987, they welcomed son Navarone Garibaldi.

She is also a grandmother to her late daughter Lisa Marie's three daughters, Riley Keough, 35, and twins Harper and Finley, who just turned 16; their brother Benjamin Keough passed away from suicide aged 27 in 2020.