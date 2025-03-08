John Goodman, 72, suffers 'horror injury' on set of new Tom Cruise film

John Goodman was left in need of medical attention and has been forced to stop filming his new Tom Cruise thriller after an incident at Pinewood Studios.

The 72-year-old "experienced a hip injury," while on the set of the new Alejandro González Iñárritu, working title Judy, and "received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover".

A spokesperson for Warner Bros confirmed that "production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery."

© Getty Images John has been injured in London

The studio has declined to comment on the severity of the injury or how it came about, but John was not thought to be shooting his scenes at the time.

The Sun first reported the "horror inury" news, alleging that the actor's pelvis and leg were both injured.

Judy stars Tom – known for performing his own stunts – as "a megalomaniac who is the most powerful man in the world and tries to save humanity".

Recommended video You may also like Watch as Tom Cruise performs live stunt at Olympics

John in Roseanne with Roseanna Barr

It also stars Jesse Plemons and Riz Ahmed.

John is a comedian known for his work on film and TV and is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner. He is a longtime collaborator with the Coen brothers, acting in films such as Raising Arizona (1987), Barton Fink (1991), The Big Lebowski (1998), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), and Inside Llewyn Davis (2013).

But he got his big break in the late 1980s on the sitcom Roseanne which ran from 1988 to 1997. He is also appearing on the ABC sitcom The Conners.

© FilmMagic John has lost over 200lbs

John has lost over 200 pounds in recent years after battling alcoholism and depression.

"If I'd picture in my mind a drink—usually straight out of the bottle—I couldn't not do it," he once said, admitting that he would "have the shakes so bad" while performing on the stage he had drinks while off stage.

He became sober in 2007 and in 2010 began focusing on his health, working with Serena Williams' health coach Mackie Shilstone who helped him cut sugar from his diet and create a workout program.

“I’m breaking a sweat but I’m not going nuts," he told People at the time. "It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better.”

© Getty Images John with wife Annabeth and daughter Molly (R) in 2017

John also has said he tries to attend an AA meeting every day and has credited his wife of 36 years, Annabeth Hartzog, for helping him.

The pair met at a Halloween party when he was filming Everybody's All-American in New Orleans. They have remained living in the city, and welcomed their daughter, Molly in 1990.