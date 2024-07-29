Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What Tom Cruise is really like as 'soaking wet' star poses for photo with Today's Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb in the Today Show studios © NBC

What Tom Cruise is really like as Hoda Kotb talks 'dream' rainy photo

The Today Show anchor opened up about finally getting a photo with the Mission Impossible star at the Olympics

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's no secret that Hoda Kotb's job as a longtime news anchor comes with its fair share of perks, and she just had her dreamiest one come true.

The longtime Today Show host, along with much of her NBC family, including Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, among others, are in Paris for the 2024 Olympics and the network's sporting extravaganza.

Aside from the NBC favorites, celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Celine Dion, Snoop Dogg, Flava Flav, and many more, have also descended in the City of Light, and on the very first night, Hoda got a highly-anticipated photo with the one and only Tom Cruise.

Speaking from Today's set at the Trocadéro on Monday, July 29, the hosts got to talking about what it was like for Hoda to finally get the picture she'd been wanting with the Mission Impossible star.

"It was a moment that none of us will forget," Savannah said, noting that it was almost midnight, when Hoda "[came] back and she's like, 'Guys, I got the shot.'"

"Soaking wet Tom Cruise and Hoda in her poncho," she further joked about the rainy, but still epic, photo.

Photo shared by Hoda Kotb on Instagram July 26, 2024 meeting Tom Cruise for the first time at the Paris Olympics© Instagram
Hoda met Tom for the first time

Hoda's co-host Jenna Bush Hager had a similar joke in store; sharing how their own conversation about it went, Hoda said: "I said I always kind of dreamed of this moment, and she said, 'Did your dream include a terrible poncho?'"

"That's what makes it better!" Al then quipped, as Hoda added: "He was just very nice to everybody, he was taking pictures with everybody."

Tom Cruise greets fans following his interview with Matt Lauer on the Today Show, December 15, 2008© Getty
Tom was last on the Today Show in 2008, for a now infamous interview with Matt Lauer

"It's so sweet he recognized you," Savannah further noted, and emphasized: "And then he followed you to the gymnastics, you guys kept hanging out."

Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday, April 18, 2024 --© NBC
Hoda, Savannah and more are filming the Today Show from Paris

Hoda also shared the photo to her Instagram, writing in her caption: "Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens," and fans and colleagues alike were quick to take to the comments section to rave about it.

Tom Cruise celebrates the goal medal for the USA 4x100m freestyle relay during day one of the swimming event at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre near Paris, France.© Getty
The actor saw the U.S. get its first gold medal of the Olympics

"Omg not how you saw that one coming. So good," Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer wrote with a red heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "I love it! ONLY HODA could look beaming beautiful in a full poncho with a hood!" and: "Poncho for the absolute gold medal," as well as: "You look adorable!! @hodakotb thank you for making the entire Olympics experience so exciting!!"

The Olympics kicked off on July 26, and will run through Sunday, August 11. So far, the U.S. has earned three gold medals, and 12 in total, two for swimming, and one for fencing. 

