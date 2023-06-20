John Goodman, 71, is unrecognizable after 200lb weight loss: see before and after

The Coyote Ugly star debuted his svelte look at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

John Goodman has been on our screens since the 1980s, but during his latest appearance, the 71-year-old, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, looks totally different from the man we remember.

Appearing at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, John looked almost unrecognizable, having shed 200 lb – but he didn't do it via a quick fix or a fad diet, and reportedly took 16 years to drop the weight, beginning his journey in 2007, when he weighed 400 lbs.

John revealed that his weight loss required a total switch in mindset, explaining to ABC in 2017: "In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits.

© Getty John Goodman appeared slim at an appearance in June 2023

"This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore."

How did John Goodman lose weight?

In his quest for a healthier life, John said he gave up drinking alcohol and hired a personal trainer, as well as following a Mediterranean-style diet, which comprises mostly of fish, olive oil, vegetables, nuts and fruit. He also tried to walk 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day.

READ: Adele's daily diet: Did the singer follow the Sirtfood diet?

Well aware that he needs to stick to his healthy living, John said in a 2011 chat with David Letterman: "It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life."

Fans were impressed by John's dedication, writing messages of praise on Twitter. "John Goodman is almost unrecognizable with his weight loss. He looks good," one wrote, while another added: "Wow. I wouldn't recognise him, he looks so different in the face."

© Getty John Goodman weight loss before and after

Did John Goodman use Ozempic to lose weight?

Others wondered if John has been taking weight loss drug Ozempic, which helps to reset your metabolism. It mimics the hormone produced by your digestive system in response to eating food and acts on both the brain and the digestive system to regulate how full you feel after a meal.

© Getty John Goodman follows a Mediterranean diet

John has not commented on whether he's used the controversial drug, but given his long-term approach to eating healthily and moving more, we doubt he's opted to use it.

SEE: Oprah Winfrey, 69, looks unrecognizable after weight loss transformation: her secrets revealed

Here's hoping John is feeling his best, ready for his 71st year!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub