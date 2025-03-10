Jenna Bush Hager has cheeky on-air blunder with hunky new co-host on Today Show

Jenna Bush Hager has spent years on television, but that's not to say she is safe from a little on-air blunders here and there!

It has been a year of change over at the Today Show for the longtime host, who in January said goodbye to her co-host Hoda Kotb — who left the program — and has since been hosting what was 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna as Today with Jenna & Friends, with a revolving door of guest co-hosts.

For the Monday, March 10 installment of the show, it was Dwyane Wade the former first daughter had by her side, and they started things off with a hilarious exchange.

The episode kicked off with Dwyane making sure to pull out Jenna's chair for her, as she announced: "Look who's here! I am so excited!"

"I am more excited," he replied, noting that she gets to do this "all the time," which prompted a hilarious blunder from Jenna.

"I know but I've never gotten to do it with an NBA super—" she started, before immediately cutting herself off and noting: "That sounds weird!"

© Today Show Dwyane is co-hosting for the week

"Your wife is here, I didn't mean it like that," she further joked, and emphasized: "I've never gotten to host with someone like you and I'm just so thrilled."

Dwyane went on to share how he prepared to co-host the show, which included working with a voice coach, getting a facial, getting his nails done, and watching lots of the show itself.

© Getty Images The former NBA star is married to Gabrielle Union

He then also noted how he and Jenna's twin sister Barbara Bush are "best friends," after meeting a couple weeks ago in San Francisco at the NBA All-Star game.

© Instagram Jenna shares three kids with husband Henry Hager

"We became besties but it was all about you," the former Miami Heat point guard joked, adding: "It was really to make you jealous."

© Instagram Hoda left the show in January

"It worked!" Jenna quipped, before announcing: "Two can play at this game Barbara," and sharing that her twin texted her asking if her "bestie" was coming on this week."

"You're going to fall in love with him," she shared that Barbara told her, as Dwyane further joked: "I'm part of the family now," and Jenna pronounced him "Dwyane Bush."