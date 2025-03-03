Jenna Bush Hager's Today show delivers unexpected update two months after revamp

Jenna Bush Hager has been forced to adapt to a new approach to hosting the fourth hour of Today since Hoda Kotb's departure at the beginning of the year.

Today with Hoda & Jenna swiftly became Today with Jenna & Friends with a revolving door of guest hosts taking the seat next to the main anchor.

Jenna has seemingly enjoyed having the likes of Eva Longoria, Taraji P Henson, Keke Palmer and Scarlett Johansson alongside her. But on Sunday it was revealed that a familiar face was headed her way for a surprising show shake-up.

On March 3, Savannah Guthrie will be Jenna's co-host and the pair can't wait.

"Our queen of the early hours of TODAY will be sticking around to co-host with JBH tomorrow morning!" the show's Instagram announced. "We can't wait to have you, @savannahguthrie! #JennaandFriends."

Savannah reshared the post and wrote: "Wooohooo."

The pair are not only colleagues at NBC but friends. Jenna is also godmother to Savannah's daughter, Vale, and Savannah is godmother to Jenna's son Hal.

In an interview with People, Savannah — who has son Charley too — spoke about their connection and said: "The core of our friendship and our kids' friendship is so strong."

© Instagram The trio are great friends

They used to be neighbors in NYC before Jenna — who is also a mom to Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine — moved to Connecticut, but they've stayed close.

"Our kids are still buddies," explained Savannah. "What we just do now is, she's out of the city, so we just make weekend plans and try to see each other. It was such a beautiful moment in time, those five, six, seven years that we were neighbors. Our kids grew up together."

© Instagram Their kids are all friends too

"They were more like cousins than anything," she added. "Hal, her youngest, is my godson, so my kids like to call the other kids their godbrothers and sisters. And it feels like family.

"When we get together it's like no time has passed at all," she said. "We're not far. You just have to make a plan and say, 'All right, we're driving out to see you guys. We'll come.'"

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda left Today in January

They're also great friends with Hoda, who has left Today but is still a big part of both Jenna and Savannah's lives.

Hoda has called Jenna "my ride-or-die," while Jenna says her friend is her "partner."

Ahead of Hoda's departure, Jenna said: "We are really good friends, and so it makes work easy and natural and fun because I adore who I am next to. Sitting next to [Hoda] every single day for the last five years has been the best, best privilege."