Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jenna Bush Hager pushes to make Scarlett Johansson 'permanent' co-host in cheeky interaction: 'I work here now!'
Subscribe
Jenna Bush Hager pushes to make Scarlett Johansson 'permanent' co-host in cheeky interaction: 'I work here now!'
Split image of Jenna Bush Hager and Scarlett Johansson© Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager pushes to make Scarlett Johansson 'permanent' co-host in cheeky interaction: 'I work here now!'

The Marvel star served as guest co-host on Jenna & Friends for the week

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It appears Jenna Bush Hager has found her new favorite co-host.

Since Hoda Kotb's departure from the Today Show earlier this month, and since 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna transformed into Jenna & Friends, the Today star has enjoyed hosting her show with a revolving door of co-stars by her side.

The latest to take up the gig is none other than Scarlett Johansson, a frequent guest of the long-running program, and it seems she wouldn't mind making the role a little more permanent.

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson announced as new co-host on Today with Jenna & Friends

On Tuesday, January 21, Scarlett kicked off the first of her four appearances on Jenna & Friends spanning the week, and in a behind-the-scenes moment shared on Instagram, both she and Jenna emphasized how much they enjoyed hosting together.

"Scarlett's gonna come back!" Jenna announced to fans as they ended the show, and Scarlett teased: "I work here now!"

Jenna then joked that she needed a Sharpie to cross out "Friends" from her new logo, and replace it with Scarlett.

Still from a video shared on the Jenna & Friends Instagram page of Scarlett Johansson while she co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager© Instagram
Scarlett joined Jenna as co-host for the week

The audience and crew responded by cheering Scarlett's name, as Jenna insisted on getting a Sharpie. "I'm gonna need to change our graphics," she joked, and Scarlett agreed, adding: "We need to get all new totes."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager makes promise live on Today after viral moment blows up family group chat

Still from a video shared on the Jenna & Friends Instagram page of Scarlett Johansson while she co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager© Instagram
Fans loved their hosting chemistry

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals awkward moment involving dad George W. Bush

Both fans — and Hoda herself! — couldn't get enough of the pair, and Jenna's former co-host took to the comments section under the post and wrote: "Sooooo good!!!!"

Still from a video shared on the Jenna & Friends Instagram page of Colin Jost visiting Scarlett Johansson while she co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager© Instagram
The actress' husband Colin stopped by the show

Others followed suit with: "They are the duo I didn’t know I needed! Can we please make this permanent?!" and: "This duo is so much fun!!! Scarlett is having the time of her life," as well as: "Soooo good!!!! You two are perfect together, loving this and adore Scarlett and her cutie hubby… you have found your match Jenna!!"

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals what got oldest daughter a 'lifetime ban' from Today

Jenna was joined by guest host Scarlett Johansson on her Today segment© Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Nicole Scherzinger was also a guest this week

Scarlett has been married to Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost, who also stopped by the show on Wednesday, and even had some flowers for his wife along with him.

Thursday's episode will also be an extra special one, as Jenna and Scarlett will be joined by their respective fraternal twins, Barbara Bush and Hunter Johansson.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More