Jenna Bush Hager pushes to make Scarlett Johansson 'permanent' co-host in cheeky interaction: 'I work here now!'

It appears Jenna Bush Hager has found her new favorite co-host.

Since Hoda Kotb's departure from the Today Show earlier this month, and since 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna transformed into Jenna & Friends, the Today star has enjoyed hosting her show with a revolving door of co-stars by her side.

The latest to take up the gig is none other than Scarlett Johansson, a frequent guest of the long-running program, and it seems she wouldn't mind making the role a little more permanent.

On Tuesday, January 21, Scarlett kicked off the first of her four appearances on Jenna & Friends spanning the week, and in a behind-the-scenes moment shared on Instagram, both she and Jenna emphasized how much they enjoyed hosting together.

"Scarlett's gonna come back!" Jenna announced to fans as they ended the show, and Scarlett teased: "I work here now!"

Jenna then joked that she needed a Sharpie to cross out "Friends" from her new logo, and replace it with Scarlett.

The audience and crew responded by cheering Scarlett's name, as Jenna insisted on getting a Sharpie. "I'm gonna need to change our graphics," she joked, and Scarlett agreed, adding: "We need to get all new totes."

Both fans — and Hoda herself! — couldn't get enough of the pair, and Jenna's former co-host took to the comments section under the post and wrote: "Sooooo good!!!!"

Others followed suit with: "They are the duo I didn’t know I needed! Can we please make this permanent?!" and: "This duo is so much fun!!! Scarlett is having the time of her life," as well as: "Soooo good!!!! You two are perfect together, loving this and adore Scarlett and her cutie hubby… you have found your match Jenna!!"

Scarlett has been married to Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost, who also stopped by the show on Wednesday, and even had some flowers for his wife along with him.

Thursday's episode will also be an extra special one, as Jenna and Scarlett will be joined by their respective fraternal twins, Barbara Bush and Hunter Johansson.