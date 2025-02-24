Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Jenna Bush Hager looks striking in edgy leather skirt and knee-high boots as she welcomes 'favorite' new co-host
Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show, Wednesday, June 12, 2024© Getty

The Today Show star is hosting Jenna & Friends with Heather McMahan this week

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
It's a new week, and Jenna Bush Hager kicked it off with a new co-host by her side and a stylish new outfit to boot.

It has been just over a month since the Today Show host adopted a new format for her show, which was formerly 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, ever since her former co-host Hoda Kotb's departure.

It is now officially Today With Jenna & Friends, and she instead has a revolving door of different co-stars, and this week's, it's none other than comedian Heather McMahan.

Jenna started the show by introducing Heather, describing her as her "favorite comedian," and noting: "You guys are going to love this week's co-host." 

"She is authentic, she is hilarious, and she loves happy hour as much as I do," she emphasized.

In addition to her new guest co-host — Heather will be sitting opposite Jenna for the full week — also of note was Jenna's chic outfit.

Jenna Bush Hager and comedian Heather McMahan co-hosting Jenna & Friends on Monday, February 24© NBC
Jenna had Heather by her side this week

For the Monday, February 24 installment of the show, she sported a fitted black turtleneck paired with a leather midi skirt with metal grommets throughout, plus she accessorized with knee-high heeled boots and layered gold necklaces.

Prior to welcoming Heather, who has been a guest in the past, Jenna has already co-hosted with Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Justin Sylvester, Willie Geist, and Chloe Fineman, among others.

TODAY -- Pictured: Jenna Bush Hager and Scarlett Johansson on Thursday, January 23 2025© Getty Images
She has brought on a wide assortment of co-hosts

When she first kicked off the new format, her first guest co-host was Taraji, and Jenna likened the revolving door of co-hosts to "dating."

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, January 7, 2025© Getty
Hoda left in January

"It's our first day which is a little crazy," Jenna said at the time, addressing the show's new system, and asked how she was feeling, she replied: "When you have a team like this team … and we have built a show, Hoda and I, that feels like something I'm proud of, it feels exciting."

In another photo, Jenna was pictured in a striped summer dress as she posed with her husband and children © Instagram
The TV host with her husband Henry Hager and their three kids

She then joked: "I mean, I was a child bride, I got married at 26 … and so I haven't dated, and this is kind of my dating era. And you're my first date! And I'm blushing."

"It's just wild — just the fact that these A-list of stars who could be doing anything want to be sitting on our set is a testament to the show and to what we've built," she also told Today. And though she compared the process to dating, she maintained: "It's more like, 'Let's have fun. And while we're having fun, something is going to click."

