Lauren Sanchez in disbelief as she shares update — fans react

Lauren Sanchez has shared her disbelief at the opportunity of a lifetime to fly into space with Blue Origin, her fiance Jeff Bezos' company.

"I have watched @BlueOrigin launches from the ground and filmed them from the sky," she captioned a new Instagram reel of various rockets launching.

"Still can’t believe I’m actually going to have the opportunity to go up next and fly with the most amazing crew. #takingupspace." Watch the video here:

Lauren Sanchez shares journey to Blue Origin flight

"Wow! This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m so excited for you! Enjoy every second and make incredible memories. Can’t wait to hear all about it!" commented one follower as another joked that if anyone dropped out they would happily take the seat.

The space flight will see Lauren, a helicopter pilot, joined by an illustrious group of people that includes some of her close celebrity friends.

CBS News anchor Gayle King, singer Katy Perry, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn will join Lauren on her mission, which will be the first all-female flight.

It is also only the 11th human flight for Blue Origin's New Shepard program, with previous flyers as part of the program even including Jeff and Star Trek actor William Shatner.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

"If someone would've told me I would've been able to go to space one day, I would've definitely…well, laughed. I can't believe it's happening," Lauren said when the announcement was made in February 2025.

"The incredible women going on this flight are extraordinary in all of their fields, but more importantly, they're incredible storytellers," added Lauren.

"So what I'm hoping for is this flight is not just transformative for them, but also all of the people that they tell their story to. Hopefully, it sparks that imagination to dream big and reach for the stars."

© WireImage Jeff, Lauren, and Gayle King attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner

Gayle explained that before accepting the mission, she first checked with her kids Kirby and Will, as well as her best friend Oprah Winfrey: "Once Kirby and Will and Oprah were fine with it, I was fine. I thought Oprah would say no, no. She said, 'I think if you don't do it, when they all come back and you had the opportunity to do it, you will be kicking yourself.' She's right."

"I feel well prepared. I believe in Blue Origin, what they're doing," Gayle, 70, added when speaking on CBS Morning. "I am really excited and actually looking forward to it."

© Joe Raedle Jeff Bezos (right) and brother Mark take flight on Blue Origin

It is thought that the launch will take place this spring.

Blue Origin was founded by Jeff in 2000 and focuses on space exploration and developing reusable rockets like New Shepard and the heavy-lift New Glenn. Jeff is worth over $212 billion and has reportedly invested over $8 million into Blue Origin.