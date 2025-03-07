Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez set imminent date for 'big' wedding

After months of speculation about when and where their wedding will take place, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have set the date for their big day – and fans won't have long to wait.

The Amazon founder, 61, and his fiancée, 55, are reportedly set to exchange vows in the summer of 2025 following a two-year engagement.

© Getty Images The couple are reportedly set to wed in the summer of 2025

According to the MailOnline's Alison Boshoff, invitations are set to be sent out for a "big" wedding with no expense spared – unsurprising considering Jeff's USD$223.5 billion estimated net worth.

Lauren's wedding dress

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez rocked a bridal white Oscar De La Renta wedding dress to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Lauren has already bought her wedding dress for the occasion, supposedly choosing an Oscar de la Renta gown. We wonder if her latest date night with Jeff at the 2025 Oscars was a hint about what style she'll choose!

The American journalist posed for photos at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in a bridal white gown from the designer with a strapless sweetheart neckline, a fitted mermaid silhouette and Hollywood-worth feathered trim.

Giving fans a taste of what a walk down the aisle might look like, Lauren left her long brunette hair in tumbling waves and accessorised with an emerald choker.

© Getty Images The couple went public with their relationship in 2019

Meanwhile, Jeff cut a dapper figure in a sharp black tuxedo with a white button down and matching bowtie.

Wedding celebrations

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Jeff proposed with a giant diamond estimated to be worth over $2 million

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

Jeff and Lauren got engaged in May 2023 after Jeff proposed with a dazzling pink diamond engagement ring reportedly worth $2.5 million.

"Lauren's gargantuan diamond appears to be between 15 and 20 carats. I'd estimate the value at a whopping 2 million dollars, if not more," said Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.

"To find a natural diamond in that carat weight is exceptionally rare, and there's no doubt Jeff Bezos would handpick an extravagant diamond. It's likely that months of planning went into the design of the ring and the selection of the stone," he added.

They celebrated their engagement with a boat party on his superyacht, Koru, with the guest list including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kris Jenner – a potential nod to the A-listers who may make the cut for the wedding.

Lauren is expected to take a space flight on her fiancé's New Shepard rocket in May alongside Gayle King and Katy Perry. Could the all-female crew of six be part of a mini star-studded hen party? It would certainly be one to remember!