Dolly Parton's heartbreaking message about husband Carl Dean at first public appearance since his death

Over a week after her husband Carl Dean's passing, Dolly Parton made her first public appearance to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the beloved Dollywood.

The country music superstar paid tribute to her late longtime partner during her surprise showing at the 40th season sneak peek for the Tennessee amusement park.

Carl passed away at the age of 82 on March 3. He and Dolly met when she was just 18 and he was 21, and they tied the knot soon after in 1966. They were married for nearly 59 years when Carl died. Despite his aversion to publicity and refusal to attend events with her, Dolly often spoke lovingly about his pride in her.

Dolly remained strong and joyful for her fans, and per footage obtained by Tennessee station WATE 6, she spoke tenderly of her late husband and her love for her supporters.

"You know how I loved him, and he would want me to be working today. I expect to be working," she said to attendees about her decision to be there. "I just wanted you to know that of course I will always love him, and I'll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you."

She also posted a throwback image of herself at Dollywood from an early event back in 1993 on social media, writing: "Hey @dollywood! Here's to 40 years together! Dollywood officially opened today for the 2025 season!"

Dolly's team shared a statement announcing Carl's passing on March 3, saying he was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie. The "I Will Always Love You" singer also included a quote, which read: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together."

"Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," she added, concluding with: "The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

She followed it up days later with a personal note to those who'd shared their condolences and support since his death. "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl."

"I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

On March 7, she announced that she was releasing a song titled "If You Hadn't Been There" that was dedicated to Carl, a somber power ballad that paid tribute to his endless support for her and her career behind the scenes.

"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old," Dolly penned alongside the announcement and an old photo of theirs. "We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together."

"Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."