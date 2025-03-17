Kourtney Kardashian's rarely seen son Mason Disick returns after 'secret baby' reports

Mason Disick has made his return to social media, stepping back into the spotlight just days after his mother, Kourtney Kardashian, publicly shut down wild rumors that the teenager had secretly become a father.

The 15-year-old shared a casual yet stylish snapshot on his Instagram Story, capturing a night out with friends and effortlessly reminding fans that, despite the speculation, he is still very much a typical teenager.

The post showed Mason standing on an outdoor patio at night, covering his mouth as he posed next to a friend who had his back turned to the camera.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Mason Disick’s graduation party

The scene was set with a glowing candle flickering on the table and an espresso martini placed nearby, exuding an air of laid-back cool. In true Gen Z fashion, Mason soundtracked the moment with the song Out West by artist ian, a track that reflects on growing up too fast—a subtle but pointed choice given the recent chatter surrounding his name.

Mason’s look for the evening was effortlessly trendy, as he and his friend were both decked out in Chrome Hearts, the high-end streetwear brand beloved by Hollywood’s elite.

© Instagram Mason returns to social media

He sported a pink hoodie adorned with signature designs down the sleeves, adding a pop of color to his otherwise muted outfit.

His wide-leg black jeans were held up by a statement silver belt chain, cementing his place among the new wave of fashion-forward celebrity teens. It was his first post since summer 2024, and while he kept it simple, the message was clear—he is focused on his life, his friends, and his own style, not the baseless rumors swirling online.

© The Kardashians/Disney+ Mason Disick looks so grown up in snapshot from The Kardashians

The social media post comes hot on the heels of Kourtney’s rare and firm statement addressing the speculation that her eldest son had fathered a child with a classmate.

Earlier this month, unfounded claims began spreading across social media, with some accounts even sharing photos of a baby girl, falsely alleging that Mason had secretly welcomed a daughter named Piper last year. The rumors quickly gained traction, forcing Kourtney to step in and set the record straight.

© Instagram Mason with his sister Penelope

Taking to her Instagram Story on March 2, the Kardashians star made it clear that there was absolutely no truth to the gossip.

"I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," she wrote.

"Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: He is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him."

She didn’t stop there, calling out the people perpetuating the false claims and asking for the speculation to end.

© Instagram Photo shared by Scott Disick on Instagram July 23, 2024 featuring his son Mason sleeping next to him as they travel in their private jet

"Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies," she continued. "And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone."

Kourtney’s statement was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom commended her for protecting Mason from the invasive speculation that often comes with growing up in the public eye.

Despite being part of one of the world’s most famous families, Mason has largely remained private in recent years, staying off his family's reality show and keeping his social media presence to a minimum.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has had to shut down false claims involving her son. In the past, multiple fake accounts have popped up, pretending to be Mason and spreading misinformation.

While the teenager did briefly have a social media presence when he was younger, Kourtney and his father, Scott Disick, made it clear they were not comfortable with him being online until he was older.

Mason, the eldest child of Kourtney and Scott, has grown up in the spotlight alongside his younger siblings Penelope, 11, Reign, 9, and baby brother Rocky, who was born last year. Unlike some of his cousins who frequently appear on the family’s reality show and social media pages, Mason has chosen to keep a lower profile, making rare appearances in family photos.