Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on son Mason's fatherhood rumors in stern plea

Kourtney Kardashian has broken her silence on rumors concerning her son Mason.

The Poosh founder took to Instagram on Sunday night to clarify that Mason, 15, had not fathered a child, in light of recent false rumors alleging so.

In addition to Mason, the reality star is also a mom to Penelope, 12, and Reign, ten, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and son Rocky, one, who she shares with husband Travis Barker.

In her statement, Kourtney first shared: "I rarely address rumors or conspiracies surrounding my family, but this is about my child, and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not. Period."

She then emphasized: "Mason does not have a child," maintaining: "These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE."

"My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful," she went on, adding: "He is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him."

"Please stop spreading false narratives and spreading lies, she reiterated, and concluded: "And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone."

The false rumors initially came from an Instagram account claiming to be a "finsta" for Mason — who has his own official Instagram account — that began answering fan questions, including about the rumors that he had fathered a child.

They also come amid the ongoing online battle between Kourtney's stepdaughter Alabama Barker, Travis' daughter with Shanna Moakler, and media personality and rapper Bhad Barbie, who first found fame on the Dr. Phil Show.

Though Kourtney's kids grew up in the spotlight, Mason has largely retreated from it in recent years, and she and Travis have never shared photos of their baby Rocky.

However, Travis, recently speaking with the Wall Street Journal, opened up about an unfortunate incident concerning Rocky's privacy. "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," he first shared.

He further noted: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"