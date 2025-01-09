Khloé Kardashian recalls 'miserable' moment ahead of sister Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian broke the internet after she welcomed a surprising guest onto her new podcast: Scott Disick.

The reality TV star, who dated Kourtney Kardashian for nine years and shares three children with her, joined his ex-sister-in-law on her show to reminisce about their fun times together, including when they drank too much ahead of Kim's 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

The night before the lavish wedding took place, the Kardashian crew had a rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles in France, where Khloé and Scott got drunk and wreaked havoc.

"Do you remember when we wrestled…straight-up crazy, drunk wrestled in the middle of...Versailles?" Scott said on the Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

"And people were like, 'Guys, this is a museum, you can't be wrestling and throwing things.' I threw up on my driver, I think."

"Oh my God, it was miserable," Khloé replied. "So embarrassing."

"It was insane," Scott chimed in. "Lana del Rey was singing while we were fighting in the bathroom."

At the time, the mother of two was healing from a traumatic divorce from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

"I took an entire bottle of vodka, drank it – I was also going through a divorce, I was not in the best place," she said on the podcast. "And you and I started wrestling on the floor in front of thousands of people."

She went on to reveal that Kourtney and their mom, Kris Jenner, proceeded to yell at the pair, calling them "an embarrassment".

Scott and Khloé recalled that the next day, they had to catch a flight to the wedding, which took place in Florence, Italy.

"I was like, 'You guys are [expletive] for not...telling us to stop earlier,'" she said, before revealing that she didn't "remember" Kim's wedding thanks to her inebriated state.

Their night of fun seemed to leave quite an impression on Khloé's sister Kim; she remembered on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following her wedding that the Good American founder was sleeping on the day of her wedding "because she was so hungover".

Kim added that she was "praying" Khloé would "get up in time to walk down the aisle" as she was "laying down sleeping [while] getting her makeup done for the wedding."

Sadly, Kim and Kanye split in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Despite Scott's split from Kourtney, Khloé and the father of three have remained good friends; however, on the podcast episode, they were forced to dispel past rumors that they had a fling.

"So I did a poll like, 'Who do you guys want on my podcast?' and you were the number one person that got requested to be on my podcast," Khloé told Scott. "And then my number one question — have you and I ever [gotten together]?"

"Like, bro," he replied. "I have children with [your] sister. We're not soulmates. Obviously, I say a lot of gross things that are probably too much, but that's just who I am. I'm not serious."

Scott shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with Kourtney. The eldest Kardashian is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and the pair welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.