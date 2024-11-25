Kourtney Kardashian's baby Rocky shows off personality in new home photo

Kourtney Kardashian's baby Rocky gets cuter and cuter by the day, and she can't get enough.

The Lemme founder just shared a round of recent photos of what she has been up to lately, including adorable ones featuring Rocky, who she welcomed with husband Travis Barker in November of last year.

In addition to the one-year-old, the reality star is also a mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and the Blink-182 drummer shares Landon, 21, and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's home looks unrecognizable as she transforms it into Disney World for son Rocky

On Monday, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a round of photos, among them an adorable one of little Rocky kneeling on the floor wearing a "Punk" onesie, and he is holding up a children's book close to his face.

She also shared photos of her home, outings in Los Angeles, and her mother Kris Jenner's birthday celebrations, plus another one with Rocky, of them walking down what appears to be the beach in Malibu.

"Everything is romantic," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"I can't believe Rocky is 1," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "STUNNING," and: "This is so cute," as well as: "Rocky is the cutest."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 12, looks just like aunt Kourtney in new photo with all three siblings

© Instagram Rocky appears to be a budding bookworm

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian gives an ultra-rare glimpse inside her $54.5 million private jet

While both Kourtney and Travis have shared glimpses of Rocky, they have yet to share any photos where his face is visible, and it appears they are keeping it that way, save for a recent incident and breach of their privacy.

© Instagram The Lemme founder also shared a sweet beach pic

Travis, recently speaking with the Wall Street Journal, opened up about how he is raising him differently than his older kids, particularly when it comes to keeping Rocky out of the public eye.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals unusual injury — and how husband Travis Barker supported her

© Instagram She has shared photos previously of the one-year-old perusing his little bookshelf

"Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," he first shared.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's marble-floored $60m superyacht

© Getty Kourtney and Travis in 2022

He further noted: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Kourtney and Travis knew each other and were both friends and neighbors for over a decade before they officially started dating in 2021. They got engaged in October of that year after Travis proposed with a beachside proposal, got legally married in April 2022 in Santa Barbara, and later hosted an extravagant wedding in Italy the following month.