Meet Karlie Kloss' billionaire husband Joshua Kushner she is raising her 3 kids with

Congratulations are in order for Karlie Kloss, she has another baby on the way!

The former Victoria's Secret model announced on March 17 that she and her husband Joshua Kushner were expecting their third child together.

The Kode With Klossy founder and the Kushner heir are already parents to two sons, Levi Joseph, who was born in March 2021, and Elijah Jude, who was born in July 2023.

Karlie shared the news with an Instagram post featuring several pictures highlighting her bump and featuring her two sons, and wrote: "Three's a party."

Catch up on all to know about the soon-to-be mom-of-three's husband — and his very controversial family — below.

© Getty Karlie and Joshua in 2016

Karlie and Joshua started dating in 2012

Though it is unclear how, Karlie met Joshua in her late teens, and the pair started dating the summer of 2012. In 2016, she tweeted: "Four years ago today I met my best friend."

Six years later, in July 2018, they announced their engagement, with Karlie sharing on Instagram: "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

They tied the knot just a few months later, in October, with an intimate wedding in upstate New York.

© Getty Joshua has distanced himself politically from his father and brother

He comes from a controversial family

Joshua's dad is Charles Kushner, billionaire, infamous Donald Trump ally, disbarred attorney and convicted felon.

Kushner made his fortune as a real estate developer, however in 2005, he was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering, and was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison, which he served in the Federal Prison Camp, in Montgomery, Alabama.

In 2020, he was pardoned by Trump, his other son Jared Kushner's father-in-law via Ivanka Trump, and is currently a nominee to serve as United States Ambassador to France under Trump's second administration.

© Getty Ivanka is Karlie's sister-in-law

His politics don't align with his family's

Despite the Kushners ties to Trump and far-right politics, both Karlie and Joshua have maintained they are liberal Democrats. Speaking with Vogue in 2018, Karlie shared: "Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for. We've really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I'm just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that's why he loves me. We have each other's back."

Further, during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live in 2020, Karlie shared: "I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," and maintained: "I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020."

© Getty The couple announcing their second pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala

Joshua's varied resumé

In 2022, Joshua became the first billionaire of his family, thanks to a $2 billion net worth, per Forbes, which now reports it to be $3.8 billion.

Joshua graduated from Harvard in 2008 and from its business school in 2011, and a year before graduating from his MBA, he founded Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm with a focus on media and internet investments.

He is also a co-founder and vice-chairman of Oscar Health, a health insurance start-up, the co-founder of fintech platform Cadre along with his brother Jared, as well as a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies.