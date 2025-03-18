Ivanka Trump reacts to sister-in-law Karlie Kloss' major baby news

Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss have not always seen eye-to-eye thanks to their differing political views; and yet, the pair have come together in a display of family support.

Karlie announced that she was pregnant with her third baby via Instagram on Monday, showcasing sweet pictures of her sons Elijah and Levi, before debuting her growing baby bump.

She shares her children with her husband, Joshua Kushner, whose brother, Jared Kushner, has been married to Ivanka since 2009.

"Three's a party," the supermodel captioned the post, which immediately garnered a slew of support from fans and celebrities alike.

"Eeeee congrats mama!!" wrote Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, while Paris Hilton added, "Congratulations love."

Her fellow Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge commented, "Awwwww sweetest!!!!!! Congratulations Karlie," as designer Christian Siriano cheered, "omgggg yay."

Karlie's sister-in-law showed her support for the expectant couple by liking her post in a rare show of solidarity from the duo, who have had a tenuous relationship since Ivanka's father Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016.

Karlie spoke out in both 2016 and 2020 about voting against Trump in favour of the Democratic Party, and told British Vogue in 2019 that it had been "hard" to navigate their relationship.

"I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life," she told the publication.

© Getty Images Ivanka is married to Joshua Kushner's brother Jared

Her husband also opened up about the "liberal values" that have "guided his life" in an interview with Forbes.

"I have supported political leaders that share similar values," he said at the time.

"But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country. It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."

© Getty The couple married in 2018

The Kushner brothers hail from a real estate empire, and have both gone on to become successful businessmen in their own right. However, a clear divide formed between the pair after Jared joined his father-in-law's presidential campaign as an advisor.

Most recently, the foursome attended the same wedding in March yet were not pictured together, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

When Karlie married into the Kushner family in 2018, Ivanka sent out a message of congratulations to her new sister-in-law via Instagram despite not attending her reception.

© Getty Images Ivanka and Karlie share differing political views

"So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!" she wrote.

The mother of three stepped away from politics for her father's second term, announcing her decision in a November 2022 statement.

"I love my father very much," she said. "This time around, I'm choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."