Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ivanka Trump reacts to sister-in-law Karlie Kloss' major baby news
Subscribe
Ivanka Trump reacts to sister-in-law Karlie Kloss' major baby news
Ivanka Trump reacts to sister-in-law Karlie Kloss' major baby news  © Getty

Ivanka Trump reacts to sister-in-law Karlie Kloss' major baby news

Karlie married Ivanka's brother-in-law Joshua Kushner in 2018

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss have not always seen eye-to-eye thanks to their differing political views; and yet, the pair have come together in a display of family support. 

Karlie announced that she was pregnant with her third baby via Instagram on Monday, showcasing sweet pictures of her sons Elijah and Levi, before debuting her growing baby bump.

She shares her children with her husband, Joshua Kushner, whose brother, Jared Kushner, has been married to Ivanka since 2009. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: President Donald Trump arrives at the Super Bowl with grandson Theo

"Three's a party," the supermodel captioned the post, which immediately garnered a slew of support from fans and celebrities alike.

"Eeeee congrats mama!!" wrote Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, while Paris Hilton added, "Congratulations love." 

Her fellow Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge commented, "Awwwww sweetest!!!!!! Congratulations Karlie," as designer Christian Siriano cheered, "omgggg yay." 

View post on Instagram
 

Karlie's sister-in-law showed her support for the expectant couple by liking her post in a rare show of solidarity from the duo, who have had a tenuous relationship since Ivanka's father Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016. 

Karlie spoke out in both 2016 and 2020 about voting against Trump in favour of the Democratic Party, and told British Vogue in 2019 that it had been "hard" to navigate their relationship. 

"I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life," she told the publication. 

Ivanka Trump wearing a white dress as she walks with her husband Jared Kushner and their son Joseph Kushner on the South Lawn of the White House © Getty Images
Ivanka is married to Joshua Kushner's brother Jared

Her husband also opened up about the "liberal values" that have "guided his life" in an interview with Forbes.

"I have supported political leaders that share similar values," he said at the time

"But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country. It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions." 

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023© Getty
The couple married in 2018

The Kushner brothers hail from a real estate empire, and have both gone on to become successful businessmen in their own right. However, a clear divide formed between the pair after Jared joined his father-in-law's presidential campaign as an advisor. 

Most recently, the foursome attended the same wedding in March yet were not pictured together, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. 

When Karlie married into the Kushner family in 2018, Ivanka sent out a message of congratulations to her new sister-in-law via Instagram despite not attending her reception.

Ivanka Trump, business woman Dasha Zhukova, and model Karlie Kloss attend the Men's Singles Final Match at 2016 US Open © Getty Images
Ivanka and Karlie share differing political views

"So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!" she wrote.

The mother of three stepped away from politics for her father's second term, announcing her decision in a November 2022 statement. 

"I love my father very much," she said. "This time around, I'm choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More