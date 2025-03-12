Gigi Hadid shares rare update on relationship with ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is notoriously private about her personal life, opting to remain tight-lipped ever since she welcomed her daughter, Khai, with One Direction star Zayn Malik.

The couple dated for five years before their sudden split in 2021, following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda. The father of one was charged with four counts of harassment after the incident, and Gigi and Zayn went their separate ways.

The supermodel opened up about her relationship with the British singer in an interview with Vogue, sharing that they had mastered the art of co-parenting their young child.

"Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance," Gigi revealed. "That doesn't mean that it doesn't change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other's backs."

She added that the pair had reached a new stage of friendship full of "love and a feeling of camaraderie."

The 29-year-old called out the intense media scrutiny of their relationship following the incident in 2021. "There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything," she said.

© Mike Coppola, Getty The couple dated for five years before their 2021 split

"And at the end of the day, we're not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-­parents, but what we've been through together."

While Zayn has largely kept quiet on the assault, he did break his silence in 2023 on the Call Her Daddy podcast with a simple response.

"I don't get involved when people talk online. My most valuable thing for me is time and I don't want to be justifying myself," he said on the show.

They welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020

"I knew what the situation was and I knew what happened and the people involved know what happened and that's all that matters."

"I didn't want to bring attention and I didn't want to get a negative back and forth with [Gigi or] any sort of narrative for my daughter to eventually read," he added. "They're family issues I'd rather keep in the family. I'm very hands-on with my child, if I could have 60 per cent I would take it."

Since their highly-publicized breakup, the blonde beauty has moved on with Maestro star Bradley Cooper, whom she was first linked to in October 2023.

© Robert Kamau, Getty Gigi and Zayn have perfected amicable co-parenting

"I respect him so much as a creative," Gigi told Vogue in a rare comment on their romance.

"And I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what's the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

Bradley is a father himself, having welcomed his daughter, Lea, with Irina Shayk in March 2017. Gigi and her beau couldn't be happier, according to the Victoria's Secret model.

© GC Images Gigi and Bradley went public with their romance in October 2023

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," she explained.

"And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be."