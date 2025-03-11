Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt's best photos of their rarely-seen kids — why they keep them away from spotlight

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have the most adorable blended family.

The Marvel star and his wife started dating around summer 2018, reportedly after Katherine's mom Maria Shriver set them up.

At the time, the The Electric State actor was already a father to son Jack, who he shares with Anna Faris, his wife from 2009 to 2018.

The couple eventually got engaged in January 2019, the same month they moved in together in Los Angeles, and by June, they were officially married, after a small, intimate wedding in Montecito, California.

The following year, in April 2020, it was confirmed that they were expecting their first child together, and in August, they welcomed daughter Lyla. They have since welcomed two more children, another daughter, Eloise, born in May 2022, and son Ford, who was born in November of last year.

Katherine and Chris largely keep their kids out of the spotlight, which the former opened up about during an appearance on the Good Instincts podcast in 2023.

© FilmMagic Katherine and Chris made their red carpet debut at the 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame

"It was such an intentional choice of my parents [when I was] growing up to give the gift of privacy," she shared at the time, of her mom Maria and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, adding: "My mom and my dad made it a point to not have us go on red carpets, not have us be shown around, and really allow us the privacy that allowed us to have as normal a childhood as possible."

She continued: "It's such an important thing that my parents gave me that Chris and I really wanted to be able to give to our kids as well. It was a very intentional choice and one that I'm super protective of."

Still, they have shared some particularly adorable photos of their kids here and there. See some of the best below.

1/ 7 © Instagram Newborn bubble Katherine and Chris welcomed their first son, their third child together, in November.



2/ 7 © Instagram The Pratt-Schwarzenegger girls Lyla and Eloise are about a year and a half apart in age.



3/ 7 © Instagram Katherine's besties The three Pratt-Schwarzenegger girls cuddling up.



4/ 7 © Instagram Taking after dad Chris shared an adorable photo twinning with his eldest son.



5/ 7 © Instagram Animal lovers The doting dad has shared several photos of his kids tending to animals.



6/ 7 © Instagram Budding equestrian Eloise already appears to be a fan of horseback riding.

