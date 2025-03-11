Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt's best photos of their rarely-seen kids — why they keep them away from spotlight
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend special screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic,Getty

The Marvel star shares three kids with his wife Katherine, and his firstborn with ex-wife Anna Faris

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have the most adorable blended family.

The Marvel star and his wife started dating around summer 2018, reportedly after Katherine's mom Maria Shriver set them up.

At the time, the The Electric State actor was already a father to son Jack, who he shares with Anna Faris, his wife from 2009 to 2018.

The couple eventually got engaged in January 2019, the same month they moved in together in Los Angeles, and by June, they were officially married, after a small, intimate wedding in Montecito, California.

The following year, in April 2020, it was confirmed that they were expecting their first child together, and in August, they welcomed daughter Lyla. They have since welcomed two more children, another daughter, Eloise, born in May 2022, and son Ford, who was born in November of last year.

Katherine and Chris largely keep their kids out of the spotlight, which the former opened up about during an appearance on the Good Instincts podcast in 2023. 

Chris Pratt's rare photo of baby Ford with mother Katherine Schwarzenegger has fans all saying the same thing© FilmMagic
Katherine and Chris made their red carpet debut at the 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame

"It was such an intentional choice of my parents [when I was] growing up to give the gift of privacy," she shared at the time, of her mom Maria and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, adding: "My mom and my dad made it a point to not have us go on red carpets, not have us be shown around, and really allow us the privacy that allowed us to have as normal a childhood as possible."

She continued: "It's such an important thing that my parents gave me that Chris and I really wanted to be able to give to our kids as well. It was a very intentional choice and one that I'm super protective of."

Still, they have shared some particularly adorable photos of their kids here and there. See some of the best below.

1/7

Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a selfie while baby Ford sleeps on her shoulder© Instagram

Newborn bubble

Katherine and Chris welcomed their first son, their third child together, in November.

2/7

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's two daughters© Instagram

The Pratt-Schwarzenegger girls

Lyla and Eloise are about a year and a half apart in age.

3/7

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's home© Instagram

Katherine's besties

The three Pratt-Schwarzenegger girls cuddling up.

4/7

Chris Pratt with his son, Jack© Instagram

Taking after dad

Chris shared an adorable photo twinning with his eldest son.

5/7

Photo shared by Chris Pratt on Instagram August 17, 2024 of his son Jack, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, in honor of his 12th birthday© Instagram

Animal lovers

The doting dad has shared several photos of his kids tending to animals.

6/7

Chris Pratt's daughter Eloise© Instagram

Budding equestrian

Eloise already appears to be a fan of horseback riding.

7/7

Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Red carpet debut

Though the kids will stay away from red carpets going forward, Jack made a rare exception alongside Anna and Chris when the latter received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

