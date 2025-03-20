Michelle Obama shares bedroom conflict with husband Barack: 'He doesn't understand'

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama may share a deep bond after more than three decades of marriage, but there is one area where they could not be more different—bedtime routines.

The former first lady revealed her love for turning in early, much to the confusion of her husband, in a sneak peek of her upcoming episode on the "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast, set to be released on Thursday.

"Bedtime is the best time of the day," Michelle confessed with a laugh. "My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn’t understand."

For Michelle, there is nothing better than slipping into cool, crisp sheets after a long day. She described the sheer joy of winding down at night, adding that she is happy to stay up and engage when guests are around, but the moment the evening winds down, she is ready to call it a night.

"I’m talking but, you know, the minute we finish up, I’m just trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down," she said, revealing that her ideal bedtime is "anytime after dinner."

It is not the first time Michelle has given a glimpse into the inner workings of the Obama household. Just last week, she opened up about one of Barack’s biggest habits that used to drive her crazy—his unique approach to timekeeping.

© Instagram Michelle and Barack have been married for over 3 decades

Speaking on her new podcast "IMO," Michelle admitted that punctuality was not always her husband’s strong suit. "Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what 'on time' was for me," she shared, explaining how their definitions of being ready for an event were very different.

© Getty Images Michelle and Obama enjoy the tennis

"I was like, ‘Dude, a 3 o’clock departure means you’ve done all that,’" she said, recalling how Barack would still be looking for his glasses when they were supposed to be walking out the door. While it was an adjustment for him, Michelle praised her husband for making strides over the years. "He’s improved over 30 years of marriage, but that was a ‘you must adjust.’"

© Getty Images (L - R) First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama and Sasha Obama in 2011

Michelle and Barack, who tied the knot in 1992, share two daughters, Malia and Sasha. Over the years, they have been known for their strong partnership, often sharing heartfelt anecdotes about their life together.

However, in recent months, unwarranted rumors have swirled about potential strains in their marriage, particularly after Barack was spotted attending several high-profile events solo, including President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and a dinner in Washington, DC.