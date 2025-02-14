Celebrity Valentine's Day tributes: Ed Sheeran, Stacey Solomon and Prince William

It's Valentine's Day and our social media feeds have been filled with celebrities and their romantic tributes to their other halves.

The likes of Ed Sheeran, David and Victoria Beckham and even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been melting our hearts all throughout this special day that is dedicated to love.

Scroll down to see the romantic tributes that have been leaving us swooning…

© Instagram Ed Sheeran Perfect singer Ed ands his wife Cherry were the picture of love in their sweet Valentine's post. The couple don't always broadcast their love, but for this special day, Ed sweetly gave his beloved a kiss on the cheek. "Azizam," he posted, which means 'dear' in Uzbek.



© Instagram David & Victoria Beckham Power couple David and Victoria did not disappoint when it came to their declaration of love. Taking to his Instagram feed, David shared an epic throwback of the couple in their early dating days. Victoria flashed a huge smile as she threw her arms around her partner, who wore a sleeveless top. Victoria's tribute to her husband came on her Instagram Stories, where she shared several campaign photos of the pair together, where she said: "I love you so much."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon Singer Stacey and husband Joe Swash didn't celebrate their Valentine's in the United Kingdom, with the former Loose Women star revealing that the family was instead travelling to Switzerland to mark the special day.



© Will Warr The Prince and Princess of Wales The royals don't traditionally publicly mark Valentine's Day, but the Prince and Princess of Wales have broken this tradition with a heart-melting snap of the duo. The image was taken from the film released by Kensington Palace last September, in which Kate announced she had completed chemotherapy, and saw William kissing his wife on the cheek.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be away from each other for Valentine's Day, Meghan still marked the occasion with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the pair enjoying a meal together.

© Instagram Barack & Michelle Obama The former presidential couple melted hearts with their sweet reunion photo on Valentine's. "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" Barack said alongside the picture.





© Instagram Stacey Dooley Stacey and beau Kevin had a lowkey celebration on their social media feeds, with Stacey sharing a short clip of the pair together, as she flashed a peace sign. "The BEST," she penned alongside the clip. On her Instagram Stories, the documentary maker shared a picture of Kevin with their daughter, and commented: "LOML."



© Instagram Romeo Beckham David and Victoria weren't the only Beckham's to share a loved-up post, as middle-son Romeo also penned a tribute to his new girlfriend, Kim Turnball. Even though the only pair started dating in November, the footballer said: "I love you so much."

