Meet Eddie Jordan's wife and four children who stand to inherit £463 million fortune – from fashion designer to star athlete

The Formula 1 world was plunged into mourning on Thursday following the news of the death of Eddie Jordan, a former team manager in the sport and pundit.

The father-of-four revealed in December that he had an aggressive form of prostate and bladder cancer that had spread to his pelvis and spine. A statement from his family confirming his death read: "EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy, and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence.

"He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Family always meant a great deal to the late star, and ahead of his first F1 race as a team boss, the father-of-four described them as "precious" and credited them for helping him keep "sane."

© AFP via Getty Images Eddie was the team boss of Jordan Grand Prix

The star leaves behind his four children and his wife, and the former F1 team boss will be leaving his vast fortune, worth around £463 million. Although Eddie's family often keeps out of the spotlight, the star's children have set out their own career paths, from fashion design to snowboarding.

Meet all of Eddie's family below…

Wife

Eddie wasn't the only sportsman in his family, as the star was married to former Irish basketball player Marie McCarthy. Marie played for the Irish national team and also golfed with the Sunningdale Golf Club.

After retiring from the sport, Marie became a professional photographer and has previously had her art displayed at the Saatchi Art Fair.

© Kirstin Sinclair Eddie and Marie married in 1979

The couple married in 1979 and remained wed until Eddie's death. It's been reported that the duo first met at a disco.

They often split their time between Cape Town and London. They also used to spend time on Eddie's yacht until the businessman sold the vessel in 2017.

Children

Eddie and Marie shared four children: Zoe, Miki, Zak, and Kyle. The pair allowed their children to grow up outside of the spotlight, but they have all forged incredible careers for themselves.

Zoe is currently a wellness coach, while Miki works in sports events management. Zak is a snowboard instructor as well as being a professional in the sport, while Kyle runs his own sustainable products cleaning business, ZeroZero.

© Getty Images Eddie and Marie shared four children

Zoe initially started her career as a bond trader; however, in 2011, she launched her eponymous fashion brand. Her award-winning company has been featured at London and New York Fashion Week.

In 2024, the star revealed that she had left her brand and was now focusing on wellness and coaching. "Wellness is my guiding light, my go-to survival kit, a soothing tonic to counteract the rollercoaster ride that is life," she explained. "To be in good health is the epitome of empowerment; it's the very key to freedom.

© Instagram Zoe now has a career in wellness

"I've treaded the fierce New York trading floors, weathered the London fashion show all-nighters, and since swapped it all for the off-beat adventures and low-fi heartbeat of the Balearics. The endless blue skies, the craggy coves, and the majestic Tramuntana mountains in Mallorca have fused my existence with the island's irresistible force of nature, fostering an active and wholesome lifestyle."

She was previously married to Steve Aspinall, and the former couple share three children. The couple, who married in 2010, divorced in 2024.

© Dave Benett Zoe split from husband Steve in 2024

Although Miki lives a generally private life, Eddie's second daughter was once one of F1's infamous 'grid girls.' In 2004, she was interviewed by reporter Martin Brundle during a pit walk, with the journalist joking she'd gotten her "mother's looks."

Alongside his career as a professional snowboarder, Zak is married to Gráinne Quinn, and the pair share a son, Quinn, together.

© Instagram Eddie's son Zak is a professional snowboarder

While Kyle is the owner of his own company, he's also part of his late father's sporting legacy and is a senior partner in the consortium that owns the London Irish Rugby Club; Eddie was also involved until his passing.